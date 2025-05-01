Toulson Court Hotel: Bittersweet victory for small Bed and Breakfast in Scarborough named best B&B in Europe
Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, has been listed in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award, consistently receiving rave reviews from their guests.
It’s a bittersweet victory for James and Angela Rusden, who hold the record for having previously been crowned the ‘best B&B in the world’ for three consecutive years.
Angela and James, who moved to Scarborough to open the B&B in 2016, said she has mixed emotions.
She said: “Fourth is amazing, and what we have achieved is really remarkable for what we are and where we are.”
Angela said she feels disappointed “to lose to a hotel chain and other hotels, the same as last year.”
Despite their incredible track record, like many in the hospitality industry, there are vacancies throughout the season.
Winners of TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best B&B and Inns in the World’
The top three this year include Pinkcoco in Indonesia, which has outdoor pools and a spa described as being for “cool adults only,” Sapa Centre Hotel in Vietnam came second, and a Moroccan Riad came third, Dar Ahlam Hotel.
Pinkcoco Uluwata, part of a chain of six hotels, is in the desirable resort of Bali, Sapa Centre Hotel is based in the city centre of Sa Pa with a French Bakery and Dar Ahlam Hotel is located at ‘the gateway’ of the Sahara desert, an ideal place for travellers to have a luxurious pit stop.
Toulson Court Hotel is in a much more modest setting and cooler climate, close to Peasholm Park, Alpamare, and Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.
Toulson Court’s James Rusden added: “We’re amazed and delighted, fourth is a hard slog. The top three that beat us were all hotels. It's amazing to think a B&B can compete with hotels.
“Really if you go by the B&B meaning we would have won it last year and this year.”
James said that B&B’s are described as “accommodation in a private home.”
