The Tour of Britain is a multi-stage cycling race, in which competitors race across Great Britain to complete the race in the quickest time.

The event dates back to the first British races which took place in 1945, following the Second World War and since then there have been a variety of different events including the Milk Race, the Kellogg’s Tour of Britain and the PruTour.

The current version of the race started in 2004 and is part of the UCI Europe Tour. This year’s cycling event will run from September 4 to September 11.

The Tour of Britain in 2018. (Pic credit: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images)

What is the Tour of Britain 2022 route?

Stage 1: Aberdeen to Aberdeenshire

The first stage will take place on September 4, where Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Scotland, will host the Tour of Britain Depart for the first time ever.

This stage will mark the furthest north the race has ever started and the race will begin in Aberdeen city centre, where a weekend of activities will be planned, including the Scottish Cycling Criterium Championships.

More details on the distance and timings of the race will be announced in spring 2022.

Stage 2: Scotland

For the third time in a row, Scotland will hold multiple days of the Tour of Britain as part of the country’s consistent commitment in the run up to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. It will take place on September 5.

Stage 3: North East England to Sunderland

On September 6, the race will start in the North East before finishing in Sunderland.

In the modern race’s history, this will be the first time the event has been held in Sunderland, although the city did welcome the Milk Race multiple times during its 35-year history.

There will be more details of stage three announced in spring 2022.

Stage 4: Redcar to North Yorkshire

For the first time in 13 years, the Tour of Britain will visit Yorkshire on September 7.

The last time the Tour of Britain went through Yorkshire was in 2009 and it is scheduled to start in the seaside town of Redcar this year before finishing in North Yorkshire.

More details of the race to come in spring 2022.

Stage 5: Nottinghamshire

The Tour of Britain will return to Nottinghamshire on September 8 for the first time since 2018.

The county has many stage winners to brag about, including former world champion, Tom Boonen in 2004, Tour de France winners Matteo Trentin in 2015 and Fernando Gaviria in 2017 and British rider, Ian Stannard in 2018.

More details of the race will be announced in spring 2022.

Stage 6: Gloucestershire

On September 9, Gloucestershire will play a vital role in the Tour of Britain event this year; it will host the sixth stage of the race, which will be the first time that the county will have hosted a whole day of the event.

More details of the event will be announced in spring 2022.

Stage 7: Dorset

The historic county of Dorset will host the seventh stage of the race on September 10 for the first time in modern history.

However, the county has previously welcomed the Milk Race multiple times during the 1970s and 1980s.

More details to come about stage seven in spring 2022.

Stage 8: Ryde to Isle of Wight

The final leg of the race will start in Ryde and end on the Isle of Wight on September 11.

As well as hosting the final stage of the Tour of Britain this year, the beautiful seaside town of Ryde has previously participated in the opening round of the Tour Series, which is the leading domestic racing series.

The event’s 2022 finale has been planned for two years as the initial details were first announced in July 2020.