'Toxic cocktail' - Yorkshire residents demand action over building site

Cleckheaton residents who fear they have been exposed to a “toxic cocktail” of substances have reaffirmed their demands for work to stop on a local building site.

As the construction of 180 homes on a plot of land off Westgate began earlier this year, locals became concerned by the amount of dust being generated and its contents.

When dust coated surfaces, as images show, residents commissioned independent asbestos tests, taking samples from around their homes.

Up to now, seven of these tests have been positive for either brown or white asbestos. However, Strata Homes, which is carrying out construction, has maintained that work is being done safely and in line with regulations.

Cleckheaton residents outside Huddersfield town hall. Credit: Matt Hirst

When planning permission was granted, it was known that the site was contaminated with several substances including asbestos, lead, arsenic, and cyanide.

Samples taken from the ground during the planning process, show some of the substances, like lead and arsenic, were present at levels several times higher than the national guideline in certain locations.

According to the contamination report, of 88 samples, 64 could be classed as contaminated.

A remediation strategy was drawn up setting out how this contamination would be addressed, with this accepted by Kirklees Council.

An aerial view of the Cleckheaton site. Credit: Elliot Bradbury

But given the visible presence of dust, evidence of elevated levels of contaminants on site, asbestos testing results, along with allegations of declining health since works began, locals are convinced they have been exposed to a dangerous mixture of chemicals and “abandoned by the planning system”.

They are also questioning why they, as the area’s existing residents, have been left out of risk assessments dealing with contamination, with only the site’s future residents and Blacup Beck mentioned in the detailed site-specific risk assessment.

Strata Homes has rejected any assertion that the activity on site poses a risk to human health and says that all risks relating to contaminants have been “duly considered”.

As for the matter of the risk assessment, the developer says that off-site residents would only be considered in such an assessment when there are potential risks posed by “mobile contaminants” for which they list fuel-contaminated soil or migrating gas as examples.

A spokesperson for Strata said the only risk to human health would be “significant levels or migrating dust” and that this is being “robustly mitigated through onsite dust management”.

They added: “Control of dust and other potential risks to the surrounding community during remediation and redevelopment is managed through the Developer’s Construction Environmental Management Plan (CEMP) and the Contractor’s Method Statement.”

Tracy Weaver, who is a spokesperson for the affected residents, said: “This isn’t about numbers on a page. It’s about families breathing in toxic dust while site reports, risk assessments and Kirklees Council pretend we don’t exist.

“We now have seven certificates confirming asbestos. But the arsenic, lead, vapours and mercury levels prove without doubt we’ve already been exposed to a toxic cocktail. Decisions were taken in full knowledge of the risks – yet protections and safeguards for existing residents were stripped out.”

The Strata Homes spokesperson rebutted claims that any site activities pose a risk to human health and says the company rejects this suggestion, along with the suggestions that any site activities are not being properly managed, or that Strata did not carry out proper due diligence when considering the risk to human health before work began on site.

They added: “This has been independently supported by Kirklees Environmental Health officers, the Health and Safety Executive and our own geotechnical consultants.”

The developer says the plot is a “typical” brownfield site, like others it has developed previously without such concerns being raised. Strata’s spokesperson added: “Our priority remains ensuring that any necessary remediation is carried out in full compliance with all health, safety, and environmental standards.”

Air quality testing carried out around the site perimeter over a four week period beginning on August 11, showed no evidence of asbestos or any other airborne pollutants, Kirklees Council’s executive director for place, David Shepherd, said at a meeting this month, though residents have questioned whether the methods used would yield accurate results.

Residents are now demanding:

A full independent investigation into how planning approvals were granted

Immediate Health and Safety Executive intervention to protect households during construction

A stop to all works until existing residents are given the protection

Disclosure of why existing residents were excluded from protection

Resignation of key personnel

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – Britain’s national regulatory body for workplace health and safety – is well aware of the situation in Cleckheaton, though hasn’t considered it necessary to suspend the works.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We continue to respond to the concerns raised by residents regarding the development at the former industrial site in Cleckheaton.

“Our inspectors, including one specialising in occupational hygiene, have visited the site to assess conditions and ensure that those responsible are fully aware of their duties under the relevant health and safety regulations that protect persons working on or near hazardous materials.

