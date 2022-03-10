Tributes following death of popular former Doncaster school deputy headteacher

Tributes have been paid following the death of a popular, retired Doncaster deputy headteacher.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 11:13 am
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 11:14 am

Barbara Plumb, who was formerly deputy head at Bentley High Street Middle School passed away peacefully on February 25 with her family by her side.

An obituary described her as: “A much loved aunt, great aunt and friend."

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 14 March at 3:20pm.

Barbara Plumb was deputy head at Bentley High Street Middle School.

One former pupil wrote: “God bless you Miss Plumb RIP - you were my maths teacher for only two years but even though it was brief I always remember you as a kind lovely teacher and when we visited you in late life at the home it was so good to know you remembered me 50 years later.”

Donations if desired are to be forwarded to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 858888.

