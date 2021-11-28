Tributes to founder and former team principal of Williams Racing Sir Frank Williams who has died aged 79

Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, who has died at the age of 79 Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

The team won the Formula One drivers’ title seven times and the constructors’ championship on nine occasions under Williams’ stewardship.

A statement from Williams Racing on Sunday read: “It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.”

Founders of Williams Grand Prix Sir Frank Williams (right) Patrick Head (second from left) and Chairman Adam Parr (far left) and non executive director Torger Wolff pictured in 2011, where they launched the company's IPO share price of 24 to 29 Euro, valuing the business at 265 million Euros Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The team statement continued: “Today we pay tribute to our much-loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed.

“We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

“For those wishing to pay tribute, we ask that donations are made in place of gifts to the Spinal Injuries Association, alternatively we would welcome flowers to be placed at the entrance of the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire.

“Details of the memorial service will follow in due course.”

Williams driver George Russell paid his own tribute on Twitter.

He wrote: “Today, we say goodbye to the man who defined our team. Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being and I’ll always remember the laughs we shared.

“He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others.”

The Williams team enjoyed their first F1 race win at the 1979 British Grand Prix at Silverstone with Clay Regazzoni at the wheel.

In 1980, Australian Alan Jones steered the team to the drivers’ and constructors’ titles for the first time.

In 1994, Williams was charged with manslaughter following the death of driver Ayrton Senna in a crash at Imola but was acquitted several years later.