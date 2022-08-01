Tributes to 'true Yorkshireman' Harry Gration following his funeral at York Minster

Former archbishop of York Lord Sentamu told mourners in York Minster on Monday that it was fitting the award-winning 71-year-old’s funeral took place on Yorkshire Day as he gave the sermon for his “dear friend and fellow traveller”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late star was due to attend the annual official Yorkshire Day Civic Celebration hosted by the Yorkshire Society in Keighley.

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to 'true Yorkshireman' Harry Gration as his funeral took place at York Minster. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Friends at the event paid tribute to Harry.

His friend of 30 years, Sir Rodney Walker, chairman of the Yorkshire Society, said he would have "loved to be there".

Sir Rodney said: “The news of his death was a sudden shock.

“He was an enthusiastic member of the Yorkshire Society and a thoroughly nice and supportive man.

Sir Rodney Walker at the Yorkshire Day Civic Celebration hosted by the Yorkshire Society in Keighley.

"Harry was one of the nicest people you would ever wish to meet and much loved by those who knew him on TV and in person.

“It’s a big loss.”

Sir Rodney said he wished he could have attended his funeral but he had a “duty” to be at today’s event (August 1) as the society’s chairman.

Sir Rodney said: “I’ve spoken to his wife Helen and she fully understood.

Yorkshire Day Civic Celebration hosted by the Yorkshire Society in Keighley.

“Sadly I can’t be in two places at once.

He added there was a lot of mutual respect between Harry and himself.

“I respected him for what he was and he respected me for what I had done.”

CEO of Yorkshire Society, Philip Bell, said: “If ever there was a 'true' Yorkshireman, Harry was it. Our thoughts go to Harry's family and friends.”

Official town cryer for Yorkshire Society and Helmsley David Hinde led proceedings today of 100 civic leaders and 50 Yorkshire Society members.

He paid tribute to Harry, saying: “Lovely man, great knowledge of Yorkshire and a great loss.”

Michael Grimes who also celebrated his 70th birthday today remembered Harry for all his charitable work.

Mr Grimes said: “A true Yorkshireman he didn’t have ‘no’ in his vocabulary.

“'If I can fit it in, I’ll do it' he used to say.