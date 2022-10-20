This is said to be a sensational heavyweight double-header with WBC and lineal world champion fighter Tyson Fury going head-to-head with rival Derek Chisora.

Tyson will perform again in the UK following his April triumph against Dillian Whyte which was in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

He plans to fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the uncontested championship in early 2023 and the fight against Derek is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, in association with Top Rank - this will be the third union between Tyson and Derek.

Derek Chisora fights Tyson Fury in the eliminator for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship. (Pic credit: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

They first met in July 2011 at the British and Commonwealth games and Tyson, which Tyson won.

This will be the second boxing event held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since Oleksandr’s heavyweight title triumph over Anthony Joshua in front of a record 66,267 fans in September 2021.

How can I buy tickets to see the fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora?

The same day of Tyson and Derek’s fight will also see a boxing match between WBA world champion Daniel Dubois and South African southpaw Kevin Lerena.

Tickets for the Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora for the WBC and Lineal Heavyweight Championship of the World at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will go on general sale at noon on Friday, October 21. You can buy the tickets by visiting the Ticketmaster website.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts at frankwarren.com to receive the direct ticket link on Friday.

Premium packages for the event will go on sale via tottenhamhotspur.com with an exclusive pre-sale for Tottenham Hotspur Premium members at 12pm on Thursday, October 20.

When is the fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora?

The boxing match will take place on Saturday, December 3 and doors will open at 5pm.