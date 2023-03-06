The pet portrait business is looking for pet owners to post pictures of their dogs on social media for a Ugly Dog Competition to celebrate their unique characteristics - here is how you can enter.

Purr and Mutt is a pet portrait business where you can “turn your pet into a work of art” online. The company is hosting its first Ugly Dog Competition where pet owners can embrace the quirky traits and features of their dogs.

They’re looking for pictures of dogs that are ‘so ugly, they’re cute’ and the ‘ugliest’ mutt owner will get the chance to win a Custom Bundle of Personalised Pet Products.

Entering the competition is simple; just post a picture of your dog on Instagram or Facebook and tag the business @purrandmutt and add the hashtag #UglyDogContest. The business will be choosing the winner based on the most likes and shares.

Purr and Mutt is hosting an Ugly Dog Contest. (Pic credit: Purr and Mutt)

The grand prize winner will receive a bundle of their products featuring their dog’s image.

Purr and Mutt wants to remind you that all dogs are beautiful in their own way.