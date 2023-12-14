UK bank holidays 2024: How can I maximise my annual leave in 2024? These dates can help extend your holiday entitlement
Which? has suggested tips on how to extend your annual leave.
No matter how many annual leave days you are offered, it always feels too short, especially when you book holidays during the spring, summer and autumn months.
Every year we all get days off on New Year’s Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday, next year there will be three bank holidays in early May, late May and during the summer in August.
A simple strategy to help maximise your time off from work in 2024 would be to arrange your annual leave around bank holidays and public holidays, according to Which?
The key is to tack days onto bank holidays and weekends to help extend periods away from work.
Below is a list of next year’s bank holidays, some are attached to weekends, which means you can further maximise your annual leave without using many days.
New Year’s Day (Monday) - January 1
Good Friday (Friday) - March 29
Easter Monday (Monday) - April 1
Early May bank holiday (Monday) - May 6
Spring bank holiday (Monday) - May 27
Summer bank holiday (Monday) - August 26
Christmas Day (Wednesday) - December 25
Boxing Day (Thursday) - December 26
According to the 2024 bank holidays, there are a variety of dates you can choose to tack on your annual leave either on Monday or Friday for an extended weekend. Over Easter, there are two bank holidays surrounding the same weekend on March 29 and April 1. So by attaching just two days either side will mean you will have six days off work in total.
Alternatively, you can increase your weekends by taking off a Friday and Monday off for five days off. By using this strategy you can limit the number of annual leave days whilst also extending your time off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.