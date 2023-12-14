By selecting these dates for your annual leave next year, you can maximise your holiday entitlement.

Which? has suggested tips on how to extend your annual leave.

No matter how many annual leave days you are offered, it always feels too short, especially when you book holidays during the spring, summer and autumn months.

Every year we all get days off on New Year’s Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday, next year there will be three bank holidays in early May, late May and during the summer in August.

A simple strategy to help maximise your time off from work in 2024 would be to arrange your annual leave around bank holidays and public holidays, according to Which?

The key is to tack days onto bank holidays and weekends to help extend periods away from work.

Below is a list of next year’s bank holidays, some are attached to weekends, which means you can further maximise your annual leave without using many days.

New Year’s Day (Monday) - January 1

Good Friday (Friday) - March 29

Easter Monday (Monday) - April 1

Early May bank holiday (Monday) - May 6

Spring bank holiday (Monday) - May 27

Summer bank holiday (Monday) - August 26

Christmas Day (Wednesday) - December 25

Boxing Day (Thursday) - December 26

According to the 2024 bank holidays, there are a variety of dates you can choose to tack on your annual leave either on Monday or Friday for an extended weekend. Over Easter, there are two bank holidays surrounding the same weekend on March 29 and April 1. So by attaching just two days either side will mean you will have six days off work in total.