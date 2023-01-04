In the UK, if a person dies without leaving a will, it can often be unclear as to who should inherit their estate and assets. The deceased may have passed away with no known next of kin which means that their property may be lost.
It is customary in that case for the deceased’s unclaimed estate and assets being passed over to the Crown as ‘ownerless’ or ‘bona vacatia’. The property can either be a building, money, or personal possessions and before it is listed as an ‘unclaimed estate’ by The Treasury, the estate is usually put up online where an entitled relative or relatives can come forward and claim the property.
Those eligible to claim an unclaimed estate are as follows:
- Husband, wife or civil partner
- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they share only one parent with the deceased
- Grandparents
- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives
Unclaimed estates in East Riding of Yorkshire
Patrick Wardell
Date of birth: August 21, 1949
Place of birth: Kilnwick
Date of death: January 26, 2010
Place of death: Cottington
Gillian Carol Shipley
Date of birth: April 9, 1957
Place of birth: Beverley
Date of death: June 23, 2022
Place of death: Goole
Cecil Hodgson
Date of birth: March 13, 1936
Place of birth: Lowthorpe
Date of death: January 18, 2021
Place of death: Bridlington
Robert Adair Holdridge
Date of birth: January 9, 1954
Place of birth: Driffield
Date of death: August 14, 2012
Place of death: Holme-on-Spalding Moor
Enid Harriet Jackson
Date of birth: May 25, 1918
Place of birth: Hedon
Date of death: April 22, 2015
Place of death: Beverley
John Thomas Kennedy
Date of birth: January 17, 1950
Place of birth: Goole
Date of death: April 17, 2020
Place of death: Bromley, Kent
Pamela Mary Knowles
Date of birth: February 13, 1952
Place of birth: Driffield
Date of death: August 16, 2012
Place of death: Hull
Ian James Waugh McCall
Date of birth: July 4, 1938
Place of birth: Driffield
Date of death: December 1, 2010
Place of death: (exact location unknown) East Riding of Yorkshire