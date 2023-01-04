We have compiled a list of unclaimed estates in East Riding of Yorkshire announced by The Treasury - could you be entitled to an unclaimed property?

In the UK, if a person dies without leaving a will, it can often be unclear as to who should inherit their estate and assets. The deceased may have passed away with no known next of kin which means that their property may be lost.

It is customary in that case for the deceased’s unclaimed estate and assets being passed over to the Crown as ‘ownerless’ or ‘bona vacatia’. The property can either be a building, money, or personal possessions and before it is listed as an ‘unclaimed estate’ by The Treasury, the estate is usually put up online where an entitled relative or relatives can come forward and claim the property.

Those eligible to claim an unclaimed estate are as follows:

- Husband, wife or civil partner

- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half means they share only one parent with the deceased

- Grandparents

- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives

Unclaimed estates in East Riding of Yorkshire

Patrick Wardell

Date of birth: August 21, 1949

Place of birth: Kilnwick

Date of death: January 26, 2010

Place of death: Cottington

Gillian Carol Shipley

Date of birth: April 9, 1957

Place of birth: Beverley

Date of death: June 23, 2022

Place of death: Goole

Cecil Hodgson

Date of birth: March 13, 1936

Place of birth: Lowthorpe

Date of death: January 18, 2021

Place of death: Bridlington

Robert Adair Holdridge

Date of birth: January 9, 1954

Place of birth: Driffield

Date of death: August 14, 2012

Place of death: Holme-on-Spalding Moor

Enid Harriet Jackson

Date of birth: May 25, 1918

Place of birth: Hedon

Date of death: April 22, 2015

Place of death: Beverley

John Thomas Kennedy

Date of birth: January 17, 1950

Place of birth: Goole

Date of death: April 17, 2020

Place of death: Bromley, Kent

Pamela Mary Knowles

Date of birth: February 13, 1952

Place of birth: Driffield

Date of death: August 16, 2012

Place of death: Hull

Ian James Waugh McCall

Date of birth: July 4, 1938

Place of birth: Driffield

Date of death: December 1, 2010