Unclaimed estates are properties passed on by those who have died in the UK without leaving a will. The deceased’s estate and assets are then left unclaimed and the property is passed over to the Crown as ‘ownerless’ or ‘bona vacantia’.
The property can be anything from a building, money, or personal possession. Before this stage, the estates are generally put up online, where an entitled relative or relatives can reach out and claim these properties.
The people who are entitled to claim an unclaimed estate are:
- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren etc
- Husband, civil partner or wife
- Mother or father
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children, nieces and nephews
- Grandparents
- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood of their children) - ‘half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children
- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives
South Yorkshire unclaimed estates
Christina Casson
Date of birth: January 19, 1923
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: January 6, 1996
Place of death: Sheffield
Margaret Charlesworth
Date of birth: March 1, 1947
Place of birth: Brompton
Date of death: November 5, 2021
Place of death: Darfield, South Yorkshire
Jill Graham Dallison
Date of birth: March 15, 1945
Place of birth: Barnsley
Date of death: February 15, 2018
Place of death: Barnsley
Glyn Barry Davies
Date of birth: December 17, 1940
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: November 3, 2004
Place of death: Sheffield
Ronald Dougal
Date of birth: October 15, 1944
Place of birth: Barnsley
Date of death: October 14, 2013
Place of death: Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Gordon William Dunstan
Date of birth: August 3, 1929
Place of birth: Barnsley
Date of death: June 10, 2020
Place of death: Barnsley
Joyce Guest
Date of birth: February 26, 1941
Place of birth: Deepcar, South Yorkshire
Date of death: July 19, 2010
Place of death: Louth, Lincolnshire
Alfred Donald Yates
Date of birth: January 8, 1926
Place of birth: Rotherham
Date of death: December 6, 2001
Place of death: Sheffield
Irene Paula Wilmot-Smith
Date of birth: December 18, 1916
Place of birth: Rotherham
Date of death: September 26, 2010
Place of death: Alcester, Warwickshire
Nellie Wilkinson
Date of birth: July 30, 1928
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: July 30, 1995
Place of death: Sheffield
Jolene Widdison
Date of birth: December 12, 1960
Place of birth: Barnsley
Date of death: July 4, 2020
Place of death: Rugby, Warwickshire
John Whitfield
Date of birth: February 1, 1962
Place of birth: Doncaster
Date of death: March 29, 2020
Place of death: Rotherham
David John Watson
Date of birth: April 15, 1949
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: January 17, 2013
Place of death: Sheffield
Betty Sheldon Watson
Date of birth: April 5, 1920
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: February 4, 2004
Place of death: Sheffield
Diana Clare Ward
Date of birth: April 9, 1950
Place of birth: Rossington
Date of death: September 11, 2009
Place of death: North Shields, Tyne and Wear
Audrey Waring Wainwright
Date of birth: September 23, 1932
Place of birth: Thurnscoe, Barnsley
Date of death: September 25, 2006
Place of death: Sheffield
Kenneth Walter Southorn
Date of birth: September 16, 1936
Place of birth: Rotherham
Date of death: July 25, 2014
Place of death: Rotherham
Brian Smith
Date of birth: July 10, 1935
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: March 26, 2012
Place of death: Derby, Derbyshire
Anthony Herbert Shepherd
Date of birth: June 2, 1928
Place of birth: Darfield
Date of death: July 7, 1995
Place of death: Hampstead, London
Wilfred Senior
Date of birth: October 10, 1945
Place of birth: Barnsley
Date of death: November 2, 2020
Place of death: Barnsley
Brian Oldale
Date of birth: August 31, 1947
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: May 30, 2015
Place of death: Sheffield
Eric Thomas Hill
Date of birth: October 7, 1936
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: January 1, 2009
Place of death: Sheffield
Linda Susan Jamieson
Date of birth: December 12, 1941
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: October 11, 2006
Place of death: Sheffield
Sylvia Keatley
Date of birth: April 4, 1947
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: August 9, 2001
Place of death: Sheffield
Arthur Little
Date of birth: April 22, 1924
Place of birth: Sheffield
Date of death: July 13, 2001
Place of death: Sheffield