A list of unclaimed estates in South Yorkshire has been published by The Treasury and you could be an heir to an unknown relative.

Unclaimed estates are properties passed on by those who have died in the UK without leaving a will. The deceased’s estate and assets are then left unclaimed and the property is passed over to the Crown as ‘ownerless’ or ‘bona vacantia’.

The property can be anything from a building, money, or personal possession. Before this stage, the estates are generally put up online, where an entitled relative or relatives can reach out and claim these properties.

The people who are entitled to claim an unclaimed estate are:

- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren etc

- Husband, civil partner or wife

- Mother or father

- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children, nieces and nephews

- Grandparents

- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood of their children) - ‘half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children

- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives

South Yorkshire unclaimed estates

Christina Casson

Date of birth: January 19, 1923

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: January 6, 1996

Place of death: Sheffield

Margaret Charlesworth

Date of birth: March 1, 1947

Place of birth: Brompton

Date of death: November 5, 2021

Place of death: Darfield, South Yorkshire

Jill Graham Dallison

Date of birth: March 15, 1945

Place of birth: Barnsley

Date of death: February 15, 2018

Place of death: Barnsley

Glyn Barry Davies

Date of birth: December 17, 1940

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: November 3, 2004

Place of death: Sheffield

Ronald Dougal

Date of birth: October 15, 1944

Place of birth: Barnsley

Date of death: October 14, 2013

Place of death: Haywards Heath, West Sussex

Gordon William Dunstan

Date of birth: August 3, 1929

Place of birth: Barnsley

Date of death: June 10, 2020

Place of death: Barnsley

Joyce Guest

Date of birth: February 26, 1941

Place of birth: Deepcar, South Yorkshire

Date of death: July 19, 2010

Place of death: Louth, Lincolnshire

Alfred Donald Yates

Date of birth: January 8, 1926

Place of birth: Rotherham

Date of death: December 6, 2001

Place of death: Sheffield

Irene Paula Wilmot-Smith

Date of birth: December 18, 1916

Place of birth: Rotherham

Date of death: September 26, 2010

Place of death: Alcester, Warwickshire

Nellie Wilkinson

Date of birth: July 30, 1928

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: July 30, 1995

Place of death: Sheffield

Jolene Widdison

Date of birth: December 12, 1960

Place of birth: Barnsley

Date of death: July 4, 2020

Place of death: Rugby, Warwickshire

John Whitfield

Date of birth: February 1, 1962

Place of birth: Doncaster

Date of death: March 29, 2020

Place of death: Rotherham

David John Watson

Date of birth: April 15, 1949

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: January 17, 2013

Place of death: Sheffield

Betty Sheldon Watson

Date of birth: April 5, 1920

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: February 4, 2004

Place of death: Sheffield

Diana Clare Ward

Date of birth: April 9, 1950

Place of birth: Rossington

Date of death: September 11, 2009

Place of death: North Shields, Tyne and Wear

Audrey Waring Wainwright

Date of birth: September 23, 1932

Place of birth: Thurnscoe, Barnsley

Date of death: September 25, 2006

Place of death: Sheffield

Kenneth Walter Southorn

Date of birth: September 16, 1936

Place of birth: Rotherham

Date of death: July 25, 2014

Place of death: Rotherham

Brian Smith

Date of birth: July 10, 1935

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: March 26, 2012

Place of death: Derby, Derbyshire

Anthony Herbert Shepherd

Date of birth: June 2, 1928

Place of birth: Darfield

Date of death: July 7, 1995

Place of death: Hampstead, London

Wilfred Senior

Date of birth: October 10, 1945

Place of birth: Barnsley

Date of death: November 2, 2020

Place of death: Barnsley

Brian Oldale

Date of birth: August 31, 1947

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: May 30, 2015

Place of death: Sheffield

Eric Thomas Hill

Date of birth: October 7, 1936

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: January 1, 2009

Place of death: Sheffield

Linda Susan Jamieson

Date of birth: December 12, 1941

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: October 11, 2006

Place of death: Sheffield

Sylvia Keatley

Date of birth: April 4, 1947

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: August 9, 2001

Place of death: Sheffield

Arthur Little

Date of birth: April 22, 1924

Place of birth: Sheffield

Date of death: July 13, 2001

