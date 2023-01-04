The Treasury has published a list of unclaimed estates in West Yorkshire you could be entitled to through an unknown relative.

An unclaimed estate is the result when a person dies in the UK without leaving a will, meaning that it is unclear who is entitled to the deceased’s estate and assets. The property is then passed over to the Crown as ‘ownerless’ or ‘bona vacantia’.

It can be any type of property, whether that is a building, money, or personal possessions, however, before this stage, the estates are generally put up online, where an entitled relative or relatives come forward to claim them.

These are the people eligible to claim an unclaimed estate:

Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren etc

- Husband, civil partner or wife

- Mother or father

- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children, nieces and nephews

- Grandparents

- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood of their children) - ‘half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children

- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives

Unclaimed estates in West Yorkshire

Fiona Atkin

Date of birth: August 17, 1962

Place of birth: Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Date of death: April 4, 2015

Place of death: Worcester, Worcestershire

John Arnold

Date of birth: January 26, 1909

Place of birth: Leeds, West Yorkshire

Date of death: November 20, 2000

Place of death: Leeds, West Yorkshire

Herbert Asquith

Date of birth: September 10, 1952

Place of birth: Stanley, West Yorkshire

Date of death: March 17, 2022

Place of death: Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Pauline Atha

Date of birth: February 7, 1947

Place of birth: Leeds, West Yorkshire

Date of death: March 19, 2014

Place of death: Macclesfield, Cheshire

Walter Barker

Date of birth: December 15, 1940

Place of birth: Leeds, West Yorkshire

Date of death: October 26, 2010

Place of death: Leeds

Michael Birkby

Date of birth: August 12, 1947

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: November 29, 1998

Place of death: Halifax

Peter James Booth

Date of birth: April 4, 1965

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: February 6, 2017

Place of death: Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire

Arthur Brown

Date of birth: March 12, 1897

Place of birth: Wakefield

Date of death: October 18, 1993

Place of death: Derby, Derbyshire

Mary Butler

Date of birth: May 1, 1919

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: July 26, 2013

Place of death: Wortley, Leeds

John Owen Cain

Date of birth: July 3, 1931

Place of birth: Huddersfield

Date of death: May 13, 1993

Place of death: Huddersfield

Florrie Carter

Date of birth: June 25, 1918

Place of birth: Batley

Date of death: November 16, 1996

Place of death: Batley

Nanette Dorothy Carter

Date of birth: April 4, 1930

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: April 27, 1999

Place of death: Leeds

Elaine Catton

Date of birth: August 24, 1956

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: February 29, 2020

Place of death: Leeds

Jean Ethel Channell

Date of birth: June 6, 1934

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: August 15, 2022

Place of death: Leeds

Carol Chaplin

Date of birth: December 17, 1943

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: November 13, 2022

Place of death: Halifax

Darron Moses Emmanuel Clarke

Date of birth: February 10, 1966

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: April 3, 2011

Place of death: Northampton, Northamptonshire

Joan Clayton

Date of birth: August 24, 1926

Place of birth: Huddersfield

Date of death: March 21, 1998

Place of death: Huddersfield

Mary Elizabeth Conn

Date of birth: October 17, 1929

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: February 20, 2022

Place of death: Ilford, Essex

Paul Basil Dalloway

Date of birth: November 21, 1938

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: July 8, 2019

Place of death: Gedling, Nottinghamshire

Graham Stuart Ellis

Date of birth: May 29, 1931

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: April 29, 2014

Place of death: Leeds

James Harry Ellis

Date of birth: June 17, 1924

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: April 17, 2003

Place of death: Bristol NE Somerset

Christine Fisher

Date of birth: January 20, 1956

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: May 14, 2020

Place of death: Leeds

Michael Anthony Fletcher

Date of birth: September 24, 1938

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: July 19, 2015

Place of death: Leeds

Philip Gilmour

Date of birth: May 3, 1948

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: April 30, 2012

Place of death: Wakefield

Rachel Goodwin

Date of birth: March 25, 1932

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: December 4, 2015

Place of death: Leeds

John Lawrence Habshaw

Date of birth: August 7, 1938

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: August 8, 2011

Place of death: Leeds

Gordon Wood

Date of birth: October 14, 1938

Place of birth: Dewsbury

Date of death: February 16, 2009

Place of death: Heckmondwike

John Sheard Womersley

Date of birth: September 18, 1935

Place of birth: Liversedge

Date of death: September 15, 2004

Place of death: Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire

Jenny Sarah Jane Winter

Date of birth: October 21, 1920

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: October 31, 2012

Place of death: Leeds

Garry Wilson

Date of birth: November 7, 1959

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: September 11, 2021

Place of death: Leeds

Ann Margaret Whitwam

Date of birth: February 26, 1949

Place of birth: Huddersfield

Date of death: November 30, 2011

Place of death: Huddersfield

Clifford Leonard Verity

Date of birth: September 30, 1927

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: September 22, 2011

Place of death: Halifax

Cyril Thompson

Date of birth: April 4, 1921

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: January 8, 2015

Place of death: York, North Yorkshire

Pearl Stafford Taylor

Date of birth: March 6, 1922

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: December 22, 2006

Place of death: Leeds

Edna Walsh Taylor

Date of birth: June 12, 1922

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: June 25, 2003

Place of death: Leeds

Vera Storey

Date of birth: October 2, 1926

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: January 20, 2009

Place of death: Bradford

Eric Stockton

Date of birth: March 25, 1926

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: February 14, 2010

Place of death: Halifax

Peter Ronald Staples

Date of birth: June 9, 1933

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: April 19, 2012

Place of death: Penarth Vale of Glamorgan

Mary Agnes Smith

Date of birth: September 4, 1922

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: October 11, 2012

Place of death: Bradford

David Andrew Smith

Date of birth: March 2, 1965

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: July 24, 1999

Place of death: Redditch, Worcestershire

Colin Ernest Smith

Date of birth: July 21, 1943

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: January 26, 2013

Place of death: Nottingham

Charles Smith

Date of birth: September 24, 1920

Place of birth: Pontefract

Date of death: January 9, 1999

Place of death: Leeds

Alison James Smith

Date of birth: November 28, 1961

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: October 31, 2021

Place of death: Huddersfield

Barry Sadler

Date of birth: April 28, 1938

Place of birth: Shipley

Date of death: August 6, 2019

Place of death: Bingley

John Kaye Robinson

Date of birth: July 4, 1941

Place of birth: Huddersfield

Date of death: March 1, 2007

Place of death: Dewsbury

Dennis Robinson

Date of birth: August 29, 1934

Place of birth: Pontefract

Date of death: March 16, 2018

Place of death: Doncaster

Edward Richardson

Date of birth: August 4, 1922

Place of birth: Huddersfield

Date of death: November 12, 2001

Place of death: Huddersfield

Denis Rhodes

Date of birth: November 12, 1931

Place of birth: Pudsey

Date of death: January 10, 2011

Place of death: Leeds

Robert Michael Perlhefter

Date of birth: June 13, 1945

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: March 6, 2017

Place of death: Barnstaple, Devon

Richard Park

Date of birth: July 14, 1934

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: June 8, 2014

Place of death: Halifax

Peter Murray

Date of birth: September 11, 1933

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: January 1, 2018

Place of death: Rotherham

Patrick Murphy

Date of birth: July 10, 1933

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: August 7, 2009

Place of death: Leeds

Michael Bernard Mullin

Date of birth: September 8, 1952

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: August 5, 1996

Place of death: Leeds

Betty Miller

Date of birth: April 14, 1919

Place of birth: Dewsbury

Date of death: February 6, 2005

Place of death: Newton Abbot, Devon

Douglas Hamill

Date of birth: December 24, 1930

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: April 21, 2014

Place of death: Northampton

Frank Ernest Dean Hammond

Date of birth: May 15, 1926

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: June 20, 1999

Place of death: Leeds

Elsie Handley

Date of birth: February 12, 1934

Place of birth: Mirfield

Date of death: August 17, 2007

Place of death: Mirfield

Philip James Hardy

Date of birth: March 25, 1967

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: August 6, 1990

Place of death: Bradford

Derek Hartley

Date of birth: January 12, 1934

Place of birth: Hunslet

Date of death: January 2, 2013

Place of death: Harrogate

Peter Henderson

Date of birth: June 19, 1933

Place of birth: Wakefield

Date of death: January 4, 2010

Place of death: Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Barry Hill

Date of birth: November 29, 1949

Place of birth: Huddersfield

Date of death: February 6, 2020

Place of death: Huddersfield

Susan Jane Hirst

Date of birth: April 6, 1956

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: October 12, 2009

Place of death: Calderdale

Joseph Holdsworth

Date of birth: May 6, 1929

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: September 6, 2016

Place of death: Leeds

Kathleen Megan Houlston

Date of birth: July 20, 1929

Place of birth: Keighley

Date of death: May 7, 2011

Place of death: Telford, Shropshire

Annie Jackson

Date of birth: October 8, 1903

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: August 8, 2003

Place of death: Bradford

Eric Jackson

Date of birth: June 7, 1929

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: January 25, 2008

Place of death: Leeds

Wayne Craig Johnson

Date of birth: November 27, 1970

Place of birth: Shipley

Date of death: January 26, 2018

Place of death: Luton, Bedfordshire

Linda Susan Khan

Date of birth: November 8, 1946

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: June 24, 2016

Place of death: Leeds

William Leech

Date of birth: October 11, 1924

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: November 26, 2009

Place of death: Bradford

Ethel Levine

Date of birth: January 24, 1920

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: November 25, 2001

Place of death: Pontefract

Ernest Stockill Lofthouse

Date of birth: November 24, 1932

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: March 18, 2009

Place of death: Sleaford, Lincolnshire

Anthony Mann

Date of birth: August 13, 1935

Place of birth: Leeds

Date of death: December 24, 2014

Place of death: Leeds

Christopher Marsden

Date of birth: May 6, 1952

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: May 13, 2014

Place of death: Doncaster

Michael Patrick McDermott

Date of birth: December 8, 1953

Place of birth: Bradford

Date of death: January 21, 2013

Place of death: Sheffield

Malcom McDonald

Date of birth: August 9, 1937

Place of birth: Halifax

Date of death: November 24, 2007

