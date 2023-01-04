An unclaimed estate is the result when a person dies in the UK without leaving a will, meaning that it is unclear who is entitled to the deceased’s estate and assets. The property is then passed over to the Crown as ‘ownerless’ or ‘bona vacantia’.
It can be any type of property, whether that is a building, money, or personal possessions, however, before this stage, the estates are generally put up online, where an entitled relative or relatives come forward to claim them.
These are the people eligible to claim an unclaimed estate:
- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren etc
- Husband, civil partner or wife
- Mother or father
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children, nieces and nephews
- Grandparents
- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood of their children) - ‘half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children
- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives
Unclaimed estates in West Yorkshire
Fiona Atkin
Date of birth: August 17, 1962
Place of birth: Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
Date of death: April 4, 2015
Place of death: Worcester, Worcestershire
John Arnold
Date of birth: January 26, 1909
Place of birth: Leeds, West Yorkshire
Date of death: November 20, 2000
Place of death: Leeds, West Yorkshire
Herbert Asquith
Date of birth: September 10, 1952
Place of birth: Stanley, West Yorkshire
Date of death: March 17, 2022
Place of death: Wakefield, West Yorkshire
Pauline Atha
Date of birth: February 7, 1947
Place of birth: Leeds, West Yorkshire
Date of death: March 19, 2014
Place of death: Macclesfield, Cheshire
Walter Barker
Date of birth: December 15, 1940
Place of birth: Leeds, West Yorkshire
Date of death: October 26, 2010
Place of death: Leeds
Michael Birkby
Date of birth: August 12, 1947
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: November 29, 1998
Place of death: Halifax
Peter James Booth
Date of birth: April 4, 1965
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: February 6, 2017
Place of death: Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire
Arthur Brown
Date of birth: March 12, 1897
Place of birth: Wakefield
Date of death: October 18, 1993
Place of death: Derby, Derbyshire
Mary Butler
Date of birth: May 1, 1919
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: July 26, 2013
Place of death: Wortley, Leeds
John Owen Cain
Date of birth: July 3, 1931
Place of birth: Huddersfield
Date of death: May 13, 1993
Place of death: Huddersfield
Florrie Carter
Date of birth: June 25, 1918
Place of birth: Batley
Date of death: November 16, 1996
Place of death: Batley
Nanette Dorothy Carter
Date of birth: April 4, 1930
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: April 27, 1999
Place of death: Leeds
Elaine Catton
Date of birth: August 24, 1956
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: February 29, 2020
Place of death: Leeds
Jean Ethel Channell
Date of birth: June 6, 1934
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: August 15, 2022
Place of death: Leeds
Carol Chaplin
Date of birth: December 17, 1943
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: November 13, 2022
Place of death: Halifax
Darron Moses Emmanuel Clarke
Date of birth: February 10, 1966
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: April 3, 2011
Place of death: Northampton, Northamptonshire
Joan Clayton
Date of birth: August 24, 1926
Place of birth: Huddersfield
Date of death: March 21, 1998
Place of death: Huddersfield
Mary Elizabeth Conn
Date of birth: October 17, 1929
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: February 20, 2022
Place of death: Ilford, Essex
Paul Basil Dalloway
Date of birth: November 21, 1938
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: July 8, 2019
Place of death: Gedling, Nottinghamshire
Graham Stuart Ellis
Date of birth: May 29, 1931
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: April 29, 2014
Place of death: Leeds
James Harry Ellis
Date of birth: June 17, 1924
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: April 17, 2003
Place of death: Bristol NE Somerset
Christine Fisher
Date of birth: January 20, 1956
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: May 14, 2020
Place of death: Leeds
Michael Anthony Fletcher
Date of birth: September 24, 1938
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: July 19, 2015
Place of death: Leeds
Philip Gilmour
Date of birth: May 3, 1948
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: April 30, 2012
Place of death: Wakefield
Rachel Goodwin
Date of birth: March 25, 1932
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: December 4, 2015
Place of death: Leeds
John Lawrence Habshaw
Date of birth: August 7, 1938
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: August 8, 2011
Place of death: Leeds
Gordon Wood
Date of birth: October 14, 1938
Place of birth: Dewsbury
Date of death: February 16, 2009
Place of death: Heckmondwike
John Sheard Womersley
Date of birth: September 18, 1935
Place of birth: Liversedge
Date of death: September 15, 2004
Place of death: Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire
Jenny Sarah Jane Winter
Date of birth: October 21, 1920
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: October 31, 2012
Place of death: Leeds
Garry Wilson
Date of birth: November 7, 1959
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: September 11, 2021
Place of death: Leeds
Ann Margaret Whitwam
Date of birth: February 26, 1949
Place of birth: Huddersfield
Date of death: November 30, 2011
Place of death: Huddersfield
Clifford Leonard Verity
Date of birth: September 30, 1927
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: September 22, 2011
Place of death: Halifax
Cyril Thompson
Date of birth: April 4, 1921
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: January 8, 2015
Place of death: York, North Yorkshire
Pearl Stafford Taylor
Date of birth: March 6, 1922
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: December 22, 2006
Place of death: Leeds
Edna Walsh Taylor
Date of birth: June 12, 1922
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: June 25, 2003
Place of death: Leeds
Vera Storey
Date of birth: October 2, 1926
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: January 20, 2009
Place of death: Bradford
Eric Stockton
Date of birth: March 25, 1926
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: February 14, 2010
Place of death: Halifax
Peter Ronald Staples
Date of birth: June 9, 1933
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: April 19, 2012
Place of death: Penarth Vale of Glamorgan
Mary Agnes Smith
Date of birth: September 4, 1922
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: October 11, 2012
Place of death: Bradford
David Andrew Smith
Date of birth: March 2, 1965
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: July 24, 1999
Place of death: Redditch, Worcestershire
Colin Ernest Smith
Date of birth: July 21, 1943
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: January 26, 2013
Place of death: Nottingham
Charles Smith
Date of birth: September 24, 1920
Place of birth: Pontefract
Date of death: January 9, 1999
Place of death: Leeds
Alison James Smith
Date of birth: November 28, 1961
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: October 31, 2021
Place of death: Huddersfield
Barry Sadler
Date of birth: April 28, 1938
Place of birth: Shipley
Date of death: August 6, 2019
Place of death: Bingley
John Kaye Robinson
Date of birth: July 4, 1941
Place of birth: Huddersfield
Date of death: March 1, 2007
Place of death: Dewsbury
Dennis Robinson
Date of birth: August 29, 1934
Place of birth: Pontefract
Date of death: March 16, 2018
Place of death: Doncaster
Edward Richardson
Date of birth: August 4, 1922
Place of birth: Huddersfield
Date of death: November 12, 2001
Place of death: Huddersfield
Denis Rhodes
Date of birth: November 12, 1931
Place of birth: Pudsey
Date of death: January 10, 2011
Place of death: Leeds
Robert Michael Perlhefter
Date of birth: June 13, 1945
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: March 6, 2017
Place of death: Barnstaple, Devon
Richard Park
Date of birth: July 14, 1934
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: June 8, 2014
Place of death: Halifax
Peter Murray
Date of birth: September 11, 1933
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: January 1, 2018
Place of death: Rotherham
Patrick Murphy
Date of birth: July 10, 1933
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: August 7, 2009
Place of death: Leeds
Michael Bernard Mullin
Date of birth: September 8, 1952
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: August 5, 1996
Place of death: Leeds
Betty Miller
Date of birth: April 14, 1919
Place of birth: Dewsbury
Date of death: February 6, 2005
Place of death: Newton Abbot, Devon
Douglas Hamill
Date of birth: December 24, 1930
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: April 21, 2014
Place of death: Northampton
Frank Ernest Dean Hammond
Date of birth: May 15, 1926
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: June 20, 1999
Place of death: Leeds
Elsie Handley
Date of birth: February 12, 1934
Place of birth: Mirfield
Date of death: August 17, 2007
Place of death: Mirfield
Philip James Hardy
Date of birth: March 25, 1967
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: August 6, 1990
Place of death: Bradford
Derek Hartley
Date of birth: January 12, 1934
Place of birth: Hunslet
Date of death: January 2, 2013
Place of death: Harrogate
Peter Henderson
Date of birth: June 19, 1933
Place of birth: Wakefield
Date of death: January 4, 2010
Place of death: Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Barry Hill
Date of birth: November 29, 1949
Place of birth: Huddersfield
Date of death: February 6, 2020
Place of death: Huddersfield
Susan Jane Hirst
Date of birth: April 6, 1956
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: October 12, 2009
Place of death: Calderdale
Joseph Holdsworth
Date of birth: May 6, 1929
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: September 6, 2016
Place of death: Leeds
Kathleen Megan Houlston
Date of birth: July 20, 1929
Place of birth: Keighley
Date of death: May 7, 2011
Place of death: Telford, Shropshire
Annie Jackson
Date of birth: October 8, 1903
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: August 8, 2003
Place of death: Bradford
Eric Jackson
Date of birth: June 7, 1929
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: January 25, 2008
Place of death: Leeds
Wayne Craig Johnson
Date of birth: November 27, 1970
Place of birth: Shipley
Date of death: January 26, 2018
Place of death: Luton, Bedfordshire
Linda Susan Khan
Date of birth: November 8, 1946
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: June 24, 2016
Place of death: Leeds
William Leech
Date of birth: October 11, 1924
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: November 26, 2009
Place of death: Bradford
Ethel Levine
Date of birth: January 24, 1920
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: November 25, 2001
Place of death: Pontefract
Ernest Stockill Lofthouse
Date of birth: November 24, 1932
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: March 18, 2009
Place of death: Sleaford, Lincolnshire
Anthony Mann
Date of birth: August 13, 1935
Place of birth: Leeds
Date of death: December 24, 2014
Place of death: Leeds
Christopher Marsden
Date of birth: May 6, 1952
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: May 13, 2014
Place of death: Doncaster
Michael Patrick McDermott
Date of birth: December 8, 1953
Place of birth: Bradford
Date of death: January 21, 2013
Place of death: Sheffield
Malcom McDonald
Date of birth: August 9, 1937
Place of birth: Halifax
Date of death: November 24, 2007
Place of death: Halifax