An injured and underweight dog was found dumped in a layby in Sheffield which prompted an urgent appeal for information launched by RSPCA.

The RSPCA is trying to find out what happened to the brindle and white bulldog who was found abandoned in a Sheffield layby. The charity was alerted by a member of the public to the animal welfare charity after the female dog was discovered on Friday, April 28 on Leighton Road in the S14 area of the city.

Sadly, the brindle and white large bulldog is very underweight and has injuries to her head and neck that appear to be consistent with burning, and the RSPCA is eager to find out what happened to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA inspector, Jennie Ronksley, said: “This poor dog was found abandoned alone in a layby in Sheffield.

Dog abandoned in a layby in Sheffield. (Pic credit: RSPCA)

“Her injuries, which seem to be a couple of weeks old, and are predominantly around her neck, are worryingly consistent with burning and appear to have gone untreated.

“We’re really eager to find out what happened here. Anyone with information is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The dog is not microchipped and was not wearing an identification collar. The abandonment comes at a time that the RSPCA is increasingly concerned about the impact of the cost of living crisis on pet owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April this year alone, the RSPCA received 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned. This in comparison with 1,370 abandonments for the same month last year, which shows a dramatic 9.6 per cent increase.

The charity worries that the cost of living crisis is leading to more owners abandoning their animals - but officers say there is ‘never an excuse’ to dump an animal. The charity has launched a new cost of living hub to provide support to struggling owners.

Jennie said: “We know times are tough for pet owners right now - but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this.