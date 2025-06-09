Uriah Rennie dead: First black Premier League referee ‘Uri’ Rennie has died aged 65

Tributes have flooded in following the death of Sheffield legend Uriah Rennie, the first black Premier League referee, who has died aged 65.

Trailblazing ‘Uri,’ as he was known, officiated ten seasons of the Premier League between 1997 and 2008, where he was a visible inspiration for many.

The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association posted on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie.

“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community, and inspired generations to come.

Uriah Rennie was a trailblazing and Sheffield legend'

“Our thoughts are with Uriah’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Uri moved from Jamaica to Sheffield as a young child, where he grew up in the Wybourn area of the city.

He once said: “I want to be able to leave a legacy where people are encouraged to go into the career and go into refereeing.”

On 13 August 1997, Uri made history as the first black referee of the world’s biggest league as he led out Derby County and Wimbledon.

Uri became a FIFA-listed referee in 2000 and joined the select group of professionals one year later, with his retirement coming in 2008.

It took another 15 years following his retirement for another black referee, Sam Allinson, to follow in his footsteps, officiating over Sheffield United v Luton Town on Boxing Day 2023.

In November 2023 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sheffield Hallam University for his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with South Yorkshire communities.

However, he told BBC News in April how, while on holiday in Turkey last year, he felt severe pain in his back and doctors discovered he had an inoperable neurological condition that left him wheelchair-bound.

“I spent a month laid on my back and another four months sitting in bed,” he said.

“They kept me in the hospital until February, they found a nodule pushing on my spine, and it was a rare neurological condition, so it’s not something they can operate on.

“No one has told me I won’t walk again, but even if someone did say that, I want to be able to say I did everything I could to try.”

Uri had once been described as the “fittest” referee in the game. Despite spending five months in hospital due to his spinal issues, he vowed to walk again and to become Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, a pending role which meant the world to him.

Former Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Jayne Dunn said: “Extremely sad news. Former FIFA referee Uriah Rennie has died just weeks after being installed as Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University.

“It was one of my last formal duties as Lord Mayor to be at his installation, and only a few weeks before Uri attended my wrap party as a surprise.

“His dedication and commitment to football, Sheffield, and its communities was inspiring.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends, I can’t imagine Sheffield without him.”

Sheffield Cancer Choir, who entertained guests at his installation ceremony, said, “he was such a lovely man, and a Sheffield Legend.”

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore posted on X: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of referee Uriah Rennie. A pioneer, a trailblazer, and a bloody good ref. Rest in peace, ref.”

Uri had also been the honorary president of Sheffield side Hallam FC at the time of his death. At the same time, both Sheffield United and Wednesday also paid tribute to the referee, saying the clubs’ “thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Sheffield School’s FA also paid tribute last night. It said: “We’re saddened by the passing of Uriah Rennie, a true friend to Sheffield Schools’ FA and the Federation for School Sports.