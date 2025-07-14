Uriah Rennie, the Premier League’s first black referee, has been laid to rest in a touching service at Sheffield Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rather than the usual roars from inside a football stadium, crowds gathered today inside and outside the Cathedral with a quiet sombre atmosphere lingering over the humid city centre.

‘Uri,’ as he was known, became the Premier League’s first black referee. He really was a man of steel from the Wybourn area of Sheffield, after moving from Jamaica as a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uri died last month aged 65 following a private battle with illness.

As part of his Jamaican heritage, over the past nine days his life has been celebrated.

Friends, family, sportspeople including commentator and former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright, and dignitaries from far and wide all gathered together to pay their respects today (Jul 14).

Richard Pillinger, chairman of Hallam FC, the oldest football club in the world, described Uri as a “large powerful man with an enormous smile. His presence was always infectious and inspiring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uri was known around the world for his strong approach to refereeing which included physically restraining Roy Keane on one occasion.

Off the pitch he was well respected for his voluntary services and working as a magistrate as well as supporting communities across the world.

The legal team at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court said: “Mr Rennie was a dedicated magistrate , Presiding Justice and Appraiser whose unwavering commitment to justice and fairness extended far beyond the sporting world and into active judicial service to his local community across South Yorkshire.”

Crowds are gathering outside Sheffield Cathedral this morning (July 14) for the funeral of community leader and the first black Premier League referee, Uriah Rennie. | National World

Mark Aston, from Sheffield Eagles, who counted Uri as a friend and mentor for over 30 years, echoed this sentiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Whatever makes Uriah’s legacy so special is that it’s built not only on achievements, but on values: fairness, inclusion and compassion.”

In May this year, Uri was installed as chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University where he gave an inspiring and deeply moving speech.

His vice-chancellor, Liz Mossop, said: “He challenged us to live our lives to the full. Here was someone who lived and breathed opportunity and inclusion.”

At Uri’s installation ceremony the audience gave him a standing ovation, and again today for his final journey there was rapturous applause throughout the service as he was remembered personally and professionally for his achievements and values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral included songs such as Amazing Grace, Heaven Was Needing A Hero and a performance from Uri’s friend and Sheffield singer Paul Pashley.

The Rennie family gave their “sincere gratitude and appreciation” to everyone for the love, support and tributes which have given them “great comfort in their time of sorrow.”

At the height of his footballing career he was known as one of the fittest men on the pitch with crowds roaring at his firm but fair refereeing approach.