Vet at Bradford PDSA Pet Hospital, Kirsty Warren, warns that they have seen a large number of very sick cats recently; the affected cats become seriously ill very quickly, with symptoms including severe diarrhoea and vomiting, as well as severe dehydration and weakness.

She says that sadly many of the affected pets are not surviving and kittens between four and seven months seem to be particularly at risk, but cats of all ages are being brought into the Pet Hospital with symptoms.

Initial indications discovered by The Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (Savsnet) at the University of Liverpool and Bradford PDSA suggest a disease called panleukopenia, a “nasty and extremely contagious viral infections”.

A cat sits on the wall in the backyard of a home at the Saltaire Village World Heritage Site in Bradford. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

“Signs of the virus include watery diarrhoea, which may have blood in, vomiting, reduced or no appetite, and extremely low energy levels. The virus spreads from infected cats via anything they have touched,” Ms Warren said.

“A vaccine is available, and cats who are up to date with their primary and booster injections should be protected.

“Any owners concerned about their pet should call their vet immediately. Please call before bringing symptomatic pets to our Pet Hospital so we can advise on the best way to avoid spreading the disease to other pet patients."

To help protect these cats, Bradford PDSA Pet Hospital has increased the number of vaccination appointments available for eligible pet owners. Pet owners should contact the hospital directly to book an appointment.

Advice for owners suggested by Bradford PDSA:

- Ensure cats are fully vaccinated and up to date with boosters as soon as you can - your vet can advise if you are not sure whether your cat is up to date.

- Kittens that haven’t completed their primary vaccination course should be kept indoors.

- If you think your cat has panleukopenia, keep them isolated from any other cats and call your vet immediately.