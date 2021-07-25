Victim of Reighton Gap rip tide incident named as former rugby league player from Lancashire

David Fell, front row second from left, in an image posted by former club Salford Red Devils

David Fell, 55, was holidaying in the area with his family when he and his teenage son and daughter were swept out to sea by a rip current while swimming at the popular beach.

Members of the public managed to pull the two children to safety but Mr Fell, from Wigan, was dragged further out. He was rescued by an RNLI crew and taken to waiting paramedics at Coble Landing in Filey, but could not be saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fell was a talented rugby player who had played union for Orrell and league professionally for Rochdale Hornets and Salford Red Devils, and represented Lancashire at both codes.

According to Facebook tributes, he was married to wife Fiona and had worked for Royal Mail.

Orrell RUFC said: "Once you play for Orrell you are part of the rugby family and we never forget our family members.