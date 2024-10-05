The co-owner and sommelier of Michelin-starred restaurant Myse, Victoria Overington, has shared her favourite affordable places to eat in Yorkshire with The Yorkshire Post.

Chef and Sommelier team, Joshua and Victoria Overington, own the Michelin-starred restaurant with rooms, Myse.

It is situated in the village of Hovingham and honours the ancient North Yorkshire terroir, in particular the area’s rich history through the Yorkshire cuisine served.

The team celebrates the best of small food producers and farmers in the region and beyond in the British Isles, by focusing on regeneration farming and sustainability.

Joshua and Victoria Overington at Myse in Hovingham. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Mrs Overington specialises in the wine aspect of the menu and the team forage, ferment and infuse to create cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic drinks to complement the menu.

The Yorkshire Post spoke to Mrs Overington about what makes Yorkshire cuisine so special and why it is important to source ingredients locally.

“Yorkshire food, ingredients and recipes are steeped in tradition and it’s really important to preserve and honour what we have available on our doorstep,” she said.

“We’re right in the middle of game season with access to some of the best game in the world - we need to celebrate what grows in our ’terroir’, represent what the land, coast and farmers produce here.

“We’re fortunate to work with outstanding producers, growers and farmers, who share our ethos of producing quality over quantity, using regenerative farming techniques to preserve and look after our land for future generations whilst also creating a higher quality product that tastes incredible.

“Plus, food simply tastes better when it hasn’t travelled halfway round the world! It’s picked ripe and ready, and it’s up to us to be creative with the produce we can find, using old and forgotten recipes to highlight the ingredients that grow on our doorstep.”

Mrs Overington also shared her favourite places to eat in Yorkshire for people who are on a budget.

Robinsons, Bishopthorpe Road, York

“I love the casual and relaxed atmosphere, with amazing coffee and delicious, inventive food. It’s a firm family favourite, run by a lovely couple who really care and deserve the success.”

Cresci Pizza, York

“Proper pizza, freshly made and great selection of toppings. It feels just like you are on holiday in Italy - really hits the spot.”

St Vincent Arms, Sutton-on-Derwent

“One of the very few left of its kind - both a locals pub and great food, everyone remembers who you are and a real community. The Sunday roasts are amazing!”

Star Inn at Harome

“We love the bar, perfect for popping in after a walk with the dog, with crackling fires and comforting delicious food off the bar menu.”

Feathertail Cafe, Helmsley