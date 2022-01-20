Video shows aftermath of major fire in Yorkshire which gutted two businesses

Crews were sent to Dale Street in Ossett just after 8pm after a fire broke out at a car workshop.
The fire service said two buildings were "100 per cent involved" in the fire. One was a car workshop and the other was a concrete factory.
Wakefield Council tweeted asking residents to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke coming off the fire.
A total of 14 crews were sent to the scene at its height, with five large jets and one aerial ladder platform also in attendance. A number of road closures were in place overnight.
As of this morning (Jan 20), just two fire engines were at the scene and crews were now damping down.
A burnt out van could be seen in the area, while damage to the buildings was also visible.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Thank you to residents for their patience and partners for their support while we tackle this incident."