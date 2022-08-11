Video: Watch freak moment 10m high whirlwind whips through Yorkshire village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rare phenomenon was caught on camera in Rossington, near Doncaster, on Thursday (August 10), with the whirling funnel of dust lasting a couple of minutes.

13-year-old Ethan Cunningham was at the village’s skate park with a friend when he captured the whirlwind – known as a dust devil - on camera in a short clip.

His dad Oliver said: “The council turned up thinking it was a fire but it wasn't. Very odd, thought it would be cool for people to see. My son only recorded two seconds of it.”

The 10m high whirlwind was spotted in Rossington. (Photo/Video: Ethan Cunningham).

The clip was filmed at around 4pm on Thursday, with the height of the whirlwind estimated at around 10 metres.

Dust devils are strong, well-formed but relatively short-lived whirlwinds, ranging from small (half a metre wide and a few metres tall) to large (more than 10 m wide and more than 1 km tall).

Dust devils are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property.