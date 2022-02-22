More than 100 homes in Thorne, near Doncaster, were badly damaged after a freak gust of wind tore through the area on Sunday afternoon.

Scores of residents have described the blast as a ‘mini tornado’ which wreaked havoc, tearing slates from roofs, smashing holes in buildings, damaging cars with flying debris and reducing garden furniture and play equipment to smithereens in seconds.

Reece Stewart captured the moment the winds blasted through his back garden yesterday, the dramatic footage showing a wooden climbing frame collapsing in a heap as vicious wind can be seen tearing across the lawn.

Reece Stewart's garden was destroyed in seconds. (Photo/Video: Reece Stewart)

A play mattress is lifted into the air, a heavy wooden bench and storage box is even dragged across the path, while debris from adjoining properties can be seen raining down into the garden.