Virdee: 'A show about Bradford with something for everyone'

Harry Virdee (STAZ NAIR). Photo: Magical Society/David Gennard/BBC

Virdee, a crime thriller set and filmed in the city, tells the story of the detective, who is estranged from his Sikh family after marrying a Muslim woman. Viewers are taken to the heart of Bradford, where a turf war is brewing, with the police losing their grip on gang rivalries.

The six-part series is based on the novels of Bradford-raised author A. A. Dhand. He adapted his work for the screen, writing the scripts himself. He will be among those attending the the Bradford premiere of the show, an exclusive screening, on Thursday, along with with key cast including Staz Nair (DCI Harry Virdee) and Aysha Kala (Saima Hyatt-Virdee).

"Bradford was so welcoming, and everyone was so excited to part of (this) and understand what was going on,” says Nair, who has previously starred in the HBO series Game of Thrones. “I think that really inspired us all to continually put everything into it.”

Dhand bumped into Nair just before his audition. Afterwards, the creator and executive producer was desperate to properly meet him. Dhand recalls: "It sounds really cheesy but the door opened and he walked in and there was just a change in the chemistry and atmosphere because he brought with him this aura which was Harry Virdee.”

Nair says: “It’s quite a scary thing to meet the man who has been living with this story and this character for nearly two decades. For me, it was important to bond with Amit and get his blessing - that he felt I could tell this story and Bradford’s - and he very graciously did. After that, it was full steam ahead.”

Dhand wrote his Harry Virdee books listening to soundtracks by Hans Zimmer. So it was quite the full-circle moment when the composer got on board with the series, after Dhand wrote to his “idol”. “Completely to our surprise he delivered the main theme,” he says.

It’s part of what makes Virdee unique. “If you like thrillers, high stakes and twists, it’s for you,” Nair says. “If you like family drama that really delves into what we’re willing to do for those we love, the secrets we keep – then you’ve got that too. This is a show about Bradford peppered with the Hans Zimmer music and Batman/Gotham influence.

Harry Virdee (STAZ NAIR) and Saima Hyatt (AYSHA KALA). Photo:Magical Society,Sam Taylor,BBC

"It truly has something for everyone and I think what is really cool about Virdee is that it’s an almost all South Asian cast but it’s not a story about Asians for Asians. It’s a story about family, about love and loyalty – concepts that everyone understands and can relate to.”