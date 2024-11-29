Walking in an Otley Wonderland: Christmas video and song celebrates Yorkshire town

Otley's annual Christmas song has been released. Photo: Endure Communications and MCharMedia.

It is made with only a fraction of the budget of the Christmas adverts from some of the country’s biggest stores.

But for those in Otley, the town’s annual Christmas video and song is an eagerly-awaited way to celebrate the area and promote its businesses and community.

Now in its eighth year, Otley’s Christmas song has become a well-established fixture in the town’s festive calendar.

This year, it offers a spin on Christmas classic Winter Wonderland.

Written and performed by Sam Stevens of local restaurant Tapas and Tunes, Walking In An Otley Wonderland has a cast of more than 100 people, making it the town’s most ambitious film to date.

It features 43 different business and community organisations and sees people heading towards Otley’s historic Market Place for a flashmob-style finale choreographed by Beth Roberts, owner and principal of local dance troupe Inspirations Dance. Chair of Otley’s Trade and Tourism Committee Paul Carter said: “This year we wanted to spread an extra sprinkle of joy with the Christmas film. It’s great to see so many smiley faces taking part and joining in with the fun – a real indication of how Otley’s community pulls together and joins in celebrations in the town with great gusto. We hope it will encourage more and more people to visit Yorkshire’s Christmas town this year.”

As with previous editions of the Otley Christmas film, Walking In An Otley Wonderland was co-produced by Otley’s tourism marketing agency Endure Communications and Menston-based specialist video production company MCharMedia.

It comes with an associated competition to win £100 courtesy of Otley BID. People will be asked to identify and tag as many of the businesses and community organisations as possible in a dedicated Facebook post on the Visit Otley site. The person who gets the most right will win the £100. In the event of a tie, the winner will be drawn at random.

The competition will run from the film’s public release date on November 29 until December 12. Chair of Otley BID Katie Burnett said: “We are delighted to once again have supported this year’s film and associated competition. Walking In An Otley Wonderland is a joyous celebration of everything Otley, with the added bonus of offering support to our incredible business community who embrace the chance to appear on film.”

Two ‘super Sunday’ events will also take place in Otley this Christmas. On December 1 and 22, many businesses that would not traditionally be open are extending their trading hours to provide extra shopping opportunities.