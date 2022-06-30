Warning over 'fake' land at Yorkshire beauty spot which could see people fall into water

Photos released by Angling Trust Yorkshire show an area of water at Sprotbrough Lock near Doncaster covered by lush greenery – making it look like the area is dry land and safe to walk on.

But the plants are in fact debris gathered behind the raft across the river.

A spokesman said the patch was a potential hazard to anglers, dog walkers and “especially children.”

The area behind the raft is not dry land - but an accumulation of plants on the water. (Photo: Angling Trust Yorkshire).

An Angling Trust Yorkshire spokesman said: “This is a build-up of rubbish and debris with water fern and floating pennywort in abundance.

"It appears that Himalayan balsam had taken root on the raft. For all intents and purposes, the area looks like dry land.