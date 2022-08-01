Watch Yorkshire Day parade as 'the largest gathering of civic leaders in the UK and probably the world' takes place

The celebration, which was held in Keighley, was organised by the Yorkshire Society, of which Harry Gration MBE was Vice President before his death in June.

CEO of Yorkshire Society, Philip Bell, said: “It is undoubtedly the largest gathering of civic leaders in the UK and probably the world.

“It’s a big responsibility and a huge opportunity.”

Mayors, civic dignitaries and mace bearers from across Yorkshire parade through Keighley, West Yorkshire, as the town officially hosts the annual Yorkshire Day celebrations on 1 August 2022. Each year a different town or city is chosen for the honour. The parade ended at Keighley parish church where a service was held. Photo by Guzelian.

The civic leaders including mayors and lord mayors, joined by 50 Yorkshire Society members, began the day with a trip from Oxenhope Station where they boarded a steam train to Keighley, journeying along the Keighley and Worth Valley railway which has been made famous by The Railway Children film.

Once at Keighley station the ceremonial civic parade took place through Keighley town centre as people and businesses lined the street.

The parade was led by the loudest town crier on record David Hinde, the official town crier for Yorkshire Society and Helmsley.

He said: “My first Yorkshire Day with the society. It’s great to see so many distinguished guests who I’ll be introducing as well as leading the parade and Yorkshire declaration which is an important part of the day.”

Some of the mayors, civic dignitaries and mace bearers who gathered in Keighley, West Yorkshire as the own officially hosted the annual Yorkshire Day celebrations. Each year a different town or city is chosen for the honour. Photo by Guzelian.

Mr Hinde is not new however to leading parades as he was featured doing so at the end of the Dad’s Army film in 2016.

The traditional Yorkshire Day parade involved modern touches with Leeds-based Back Chat Brass mixing up old school brass band music with modern songs.

It was a double celebration for Yorkshire Society member Michael Grimes who also turned 70.

Sarah Kissack of Keighley Town Council outside Keighley parish church. Photo by Guzelian.

“I have a good ‘do’ every year,” said Mr Grimes who has attended many of these official civic celebrations since they started in 1985, 10 years after Yorkshire Day began.

A multi-faith thanksgiving service, with a ceremonial hand-over of the official Yorkshire Day Flag, was held at the imposing Shared Church following the parade.

Vintage buses then took guests to the National Trust's East Riddlesden Hall for a formal Civic Lunch, featuring Yorkshire produce, and a tour.

Keighley Town Mayor, CIlr Luke Maunsell, said: "Here in Keighley we celebrate all that is Yorkshire and to host Yorkshire Day on behalf of the county is amazing. Keighley is a truly diverse community with lots to offer.”