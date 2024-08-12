‘We got engaged five weeks after meeting on Tinder - after intense five day date’

A couple have got engaged just five weeks after meeting on Tinder - after flying to Malta for an "intense five-day date".

Kayleigh Castle, 35, met Mark, 50, in April 2024 when he messaged her on Tinder - complimenting her smile. They messaged back and forth for a few days before they FaceTimed and hit it off. Kayleigh then decided she didn't want to date and concentrate on her career but after Mark asked to meet up she decided to give him a chance.

The pair went to a Turkish restaurant Kayleigh had always wanted to try and she said Mark made her feel calm and relaxed.

Two weeks later the couple jetted off to Malta for a five day "intense date" where they stayed in separate bedrooms and discussed marriage.

Five weeks after they first met, Mark popped the questions on Castle Hill in Huddersfield on May 18, 2024. The pair are now planning to elope in Cuba in January 2025.

Kayleigh, a dating and life coach, from Huddersfield, said: "I wasn't shocked when he proposed - it felt so normal. Even though the engagement was quick my reassurance was that the relationship felt so natural. I didn't feel like I was doing something crazy, it felt like we should be married."

Mark, a driver, also from Huddersfield, added: "It was love at first sight for me. As soon as I saw her, I knew she was the one I wanted to marry."

In April, 2024, Kayleigh was swiping through Tinder when she noticed a message from Mark. The pair got chatting and decided to FaceTime.

Kayleigh said: "He was smiling in his photos and we had a really nice chat on FaceTime. He was telling me about his life and he was really nervous. I looked back at his photos on Tinder and thought I would give him a chance."

Kayleigh then realised she didn't want to date anymore and wanted to concentrate on her career as a dating and life coach. But Mark messaged her asking if she would meet up and she caved.

Kayleigh said: "I said I couldn't as I left my make up bag at my friends, I didn't have a car at the time so I couldn't pick it up either. Instead he picked me up from the supermarket and took me home. When I got in the car I felt so relaxed, he was making me laugh and smile so I decided to give him a chance."

The pair then went on a date a week later.

Kayleigh said: "He made me feel really calm and relaxed. I was talking about some issues I was having and he was trying to help me solve them. He was asking me what was stressing me out and saying he will help me out."

During the date, Kayleigh said she wanted to go on holiday and Mark suggested they go to Malta.

The couple went abroad for five nights just a fortnight after meeting each other and stayed in separate bedrooms - speaking about their intensions.

Kayleigh said: "It was like intense dating - it felt like I had know him for a long period of time. There was no awkward silence and we had a laugh. Whilst we were there I told him that my intentions with dating was I wanted to get married and we started talking about weddings."

Kayleigh showed Mark a picture of a vintage engagement ring she wanted and Mark revealed how his late grandma had one very similar.

She said: "Before he even proposed he showed me the wedding ring and it was identical to the one that I had shown him in the shop. I tried the ring on and it fitted perfectly and he told me to get my nails done and buy a nice dress."

On May 18, 2024, Mark popped the question. Kayleigh "wasn't shocked" by the engagement despite it being just five weeks after they first messaged. The pair are now planning to elope in Cuba in January 2025.

Kayleigh said: "His actions matched his words and it felt like we should be married. He is kind and generous and I could see in his eyes how much he loved me. The way he looks at me there is no doubt in my mind how he feels about me.