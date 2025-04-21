Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its We Walk for Yorkshire challenge, it is encouraging people to step outdoors and explore the region, whilst raising vital cash. Walks can be taken solo, or with friends, and can be one big hike in the countryside or multiple strolls around local communities. Every mile clocked by each person will contribute to the overall total, helping to fund a cancer researcher for 100 weeks and bring more treatments to people in Yorkshire. Here, four of those taking part tell us why:

Kevin Mowles, Beverley – I’m walking for my colleague

Kevin Mowles is the Chief Operating Officer at Beverley Building Society and took part in last year’s We Walk for Yorkshire challenge in memory of a former colleague.

I'm walking for my colleague - Kevin Mowles

The 54-year-old walked from Garforth to York with 50 colleagues and society members in tribute to David Otley, who passed away in November 2023.

Kevin said: “It was important to everyone at Beverley Building Society that we did something special for Dave. The walk was fantastic, with lots of laughs and good conversation with colleagues and members along the way.”

This year, Kevin will be taking on the challenge again. On May 4, he will be taking part in a group walk dressed up as Star Wars characters.

He said: “It’s strange when someone is gone, but being out in nature helps you to still feel connected to them. I love walking in Yorkshire, and in East Yorkshire you have such a variety of amazing places. No matter where you’re walking – it could be down the canal in Beverley or along the coast in Hornsea – the views are just majestic.”

I'm walking to be a beacon of change - Fred Giles. Photo: Jonathan Pow

Fred Giles, Selby – I’m walking to be a beacon of change

Fred Giles had been experiencing constant headaches for months when he was diagnosed with a type of brain tumour in March 2023.

After surgery, followed by 46 weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, he joined the Active Together cancer exercise programme at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre in Harrogate to aid his recovery.

Fred said: “I used to be very active but following my cancer treatment I had lost a lot of weight and could barely stand up. It was difficult to balance and even do small everyday activities like putting my trousers on.

I'm walking to celebrate loved ones - Jade Cox

“As well as going to the gym and looking after my diet, the Active Together programme has assisted me while I rebuild my strength so I can walk again and get back to a normal routine.”

Fred’s fitness levels mean he can now take part in this year’s We Walk for Yorkshire challenge.

In May, he will be walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks with his younger brother Logan who, along with his mum, was by his side throughout his cancer treatment. The brothers are also walking in memory of their dad, who passed away from cancer in 2014.

Fred said: “I want to do something that matters and be a beacon of change. On the hospital wards, I met a lot of other young people affected by cancer, and I want to be able to help them by raising awareness of the benefits of getting active following cancer treatment.

I'm walking to survive - Neil Garner

“As well as my mum and brother providing a huge amount of support, thinking about my dad’s experience with cancer gave me a lot of mental strength to keep going during the most difficult times with my own cancer treatment. I’ll be thinking of him when we climb each peak.”

Jade Cox, Leeds – I’m walking to celebrate loved ones

When Jade Cox takes part in the We Walk for Yorkshire challenge, she’ll be doing so in memory of her dad. Her father was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer a few months before she took on the Yorkshire Marathon in October last year, and he passed away shortly afterwards.

Jade, now 31, had never run a marathon before and chose to support Yorkshire Cancer Research for her dad, as well as her mum and uncle, who were both diagnosed with cancer in 2022.Jade will be joined by her mum Joyce, who is now cancer-free, for her latest fundraiser. They will aim to walk 100,000 steps every week, getting in steps from trips up and down the stairs, walking together and loops around Pontefract.

She said: Towards the end of my dad’s treatment, my mum used a walking pad in the house so she could continue to find mental relief in exercise whilst still being with him. I’ve always enjoyed walking and being outdoors. “I’m so proud of my mum and uncle for everything they underwent during their cancer experiences, and my incredible dad who defied the odds and showed us a level of strength that we could have never imagined. I want to continue to raise money for the vital research that Yorkshire Cancer Research brings to the region and help fund new treatments for families like mine.”

Neil Garner, Sheffield – I’m walking to survive

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2022, Neil Garner joined the Active Together cancer exercise programme in Sheffield and began taking part in group walks with other people with cancer.

The walks helped Neil to lose two stone and improve his fitness and as a result he was able to undergo surgery to remove the tumour and the now 70-year-old is cancer-free.

Neil said: “I had to get active to be healthy for treatment. I’ve enjoyed walking ever since I was a little boy, but through the Active Together group walks, I discovered that walking is hugely beneficial for the body and the mind. It was the friends I made on those group walks, Graham and Kevin, who first encouraged me to take part in We Walk for Yorkshire.”

In 2024, Graham and Kevin died from cancer. Now, Neil walks in memory of them both.

He added: “I’m walking because I want to survive, and I want to see my two grandchildren, Henry and Jacob, grow up. By taking part in Yorkshire Cancer Research’s ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ challenge, you’re supporting people with cancer and funding life-saving research like Active Together in the region.”