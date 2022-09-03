Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes by First Bus have been introduced following additional public funding awarded to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority along with an agreed plan of action by all local bus operators.

Single tickets

- Single tickets will now be capped at a maximum price of £2 per journey.

- The £1.40 and £1.80 Singles will still be available to buy on the bus.

- Previous £2.40 and £2.90 Singles will now cost just £2.

Return tickets

- Return tickets will now be reduced at a maximum price of £4.

- The £2.50 and £3.20 Returns will still be available to purchase.

- £4.30 and £4.70 Returns will now cost just £4.

Day ticket

- Current FirstDay ticket which cost £5.20 will change to a First Day Saver ticket which will now cost £4.50.

- The First Day Saver will be valid across all West Yorkshire bus operators.

- Other operators’ Day tickets will also be accepted on these buses.

- Current cross boundary journeys in outer West Yorkshire, including those into Rochdale on services 590, into Burnley on services 591/592 and into Oldham on service 184, can still be made with a First Day Saver ticket.

- Note: These cross boundary journeys cannot be made with an MCard Daysaver.

Tap on Tap off (TOTO)

The TOTO payment service will now be capped at the new prices of £2 per journey and £4.50 per day, if two or more journeys are made, with more discounts dependent on the number of days travelled within a week.

One day - £4.50

Two days - £9.00

Three days - £13.50

Four days - £16.00

Five days - £18.00

Six days - £20.00

Seven days - £20.00

Other tickets

- The 3-Day and 3-Day Flexi tickets, currently priced at £14, will be reduced to £13.50.