West Yorkshire Primary School celebrates third consecutive School Games GOLD Mark Award

Birstall Primary Academy in West Yorkshire has been awarded the School Games GOLD Mark Award for the third consecutive year.

This government-led award, granted to schools that demonstrate exceptional commitment to promoting physical activity and competitive sport both within the school and the broader community, is a testament to the school’s dedication to pupil health and fitness.

Despite having limited playground space due to surrounding housing, Birstall Primary has made remarkable strides in a variety of sports, including Cross Country, Gymnastics, Cricket, Boxing, Multi-skills, Cycling, Swimming, Cheerleading, Tennis, Orienteering, and Sports Hall Athletics for SEND students.

The school's success is attributed in part to its dedicated sports leaders, led by Mr. Scott, who have integrated sports into daily routines, such as during breaktimes and lunchtimes. A key initiative, "Fitness Fridays," has also been introduced, inviting the entire school community to participate in circuit training exercises before the school day begins. This initiative has become a favourite among both pupils and parents.

Local MP Kim Leadbeater recognised the school’s efforts by nominating them for the Skip2bFit challenge, encouraging pupils to improve their personal bests in skipping over six weeks as part of a broader push towards fitness.

Adding to the excitement, Paralympian tennis player Anthony Cotterill visited Birstall Primary Academy during the spring term to support a sports fundraiser, further inspiring pupils with his remarkable achievements.

Mrs. Hannam, Principal of Birstall Primary Academy, expressed her pride in the school’s continued success: “Our application for the School Games GOLD Mark required us to meet criteria in areas such as participation, competition, workforce, and clubs. We are thrilled that the efforts of our pupils, staff, and the entire school community have been recognised. A special thanks to our School Sports Partnership Coordinators, Mick Troop and John Holroyd, who have been instrumental in making these events and competitions possible.”

The school looks forward to maintaining its strong focus on community physical exercise and is already preparing for its next application in 2025.