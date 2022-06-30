What do you call leftover fish batter? Scraps? Bits? Why chippies may start charging for them

Yorkshire people eat the most leftover Fish & Chip batter in the UK, according to The National Federation of Fish Friers.

Yet, as fish and chip shops come under increasing pressure due to the soaring cost of fish and the rising cost of living, more chippies may soon need to charge for these extras - if they’re not already.

Andrew Crook, The President of the National Federation of Fish Friers, based in Leeds, said some Yorkshire chippies may charge for leftover batter due to the fact people in the region consume “a lot more scraps.”

What do you call leftover fish & chip batter?

He said: “Some charge a nominal fee but it’s never going to be a big money spinner.

I don’t think it’s a financial thing, it’s just managing the situation by charging.

Mr Crook said he thinks the main factor is trading online, to reduce the quantity of people consuming them.

He found he had to start charging for sauces online, for example, because people would order large amounts when they were free - and that’s the same with scraps.

Mr Crook said: “It limits the number if you put a nominal charge on them.”

We hit the streets of Yorkshire to find out how people would feel about this charge - and what they actually call the leftover batter.

While the responses we got ranged from “fishy bits” to “definitely scraps,” Mr Crook confirmed most people refer to them as “scraps,” but geography does have something to do with it.

“Scraps is the popular name. I am based in Lancashire and they call them scraps, like in Yorkshire,” he said.

“In Lincolnshire they’re Scrumps.

“And someone called them Scrumples in the West Country.

“There’s more shops in the North West and Yorkshire - so more people will call them scraps.

“When people in Yorkshire get lost in Lancashire, they always want piles of scraps

“And you never want to pay for anything,” he joked.

Would you be happy to pay for scraps?

The consensus on the streets of Yorkshire was that scraps have always been - and should remain - free of charge.

“They are a human being's birth right - it’s like paying for salt and vinegar - absolute madness,” Pete Hirst said.

However, with the rising cost of living and fish prices “going through the roof,” according to Mr Crook, fish and chip shops will have to do what they can to stay open.

He expects prices will rise more overall, with the tariff set to increase by 35 per cent on Russian fish.

“Scraps aren’t going to save a business,” he said.

“You’ll see a lot of doors close unfortunately.”