Penny Mordaunt is among Conservative politicians in the running to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister and leader of the Party.

She has been the MP for Portsmouth North since 2010 and since then she has voted on various topics of concern including health, social issues, education and housing.

Below is a list of her voting record taken from TheyWorkForYou.com website.

Penny Mordaunt at a press conference to launch her bid to become the next Prime Minister. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Environmental Issues

Penny voted a mixture of for and against greater regulations of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract shale gas. She voted for it twice and voted against it twice in 2015.

She consistently voted for new high speed rail infrastructure with eight votes between 2013 and 2019.

Penny voted a mixture of for and against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods. She voted for it once and voted against it twice between 2011 and 2018.

She consistently voted in favour of selling England’s state-owned forests; she voted for it twice in 2011.

The Conservative MP voted mostly against measures to prevent climate change; four votes for it and 15 votes against it with five absences between 2013 and 2020.

She mostly voted for culling badgers to tackle bovine tuberculosis; two votes for, zero votes against and two absences between 2013 and 2014.

Penny voted a mixture of for and against lower taxes on fuel for motor vehicles; six votes for, nine votes against, one absence between 2010 and 2013.

She consistently votes for higher taxes on plane tickets with 11 votes for and zero votes against between 2014 and 2017.

Constitutional Reform

She mostly voted against a more proportional system for electing MPs; one vote for, two votes against and two absences between 2010 and 2020.

Penny nearly always voted against a lower voting age; zero votes for, four votes against and one absence between 2015 and 2016.

She generally voted against transferring more powers to the Scottish Parliament; five votes for, 37 votes against and seven absences between 2011 and 2020.

Penny consistently voted for local councils keeping money raised from taxes on business premises in their areas; six votes for and zero votes against between 2012 and 2019.

She consistently voted against a wholly elected House of Lords; zero votes for, two votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2016.

Penny generally voted for fewer MPs in the House of Commons; six votes for, two votes against and one absence between 2010 and 2020.

She nearly always voted for reducing central government funding of local government; six votes for, zero votes against and two absences between 2010 and 2019.

Penny generally voted for fixed periods between parliamentary elections; two votes for, one vote against and two absences between 2010 and 2014.

She consistently voted for a veto for MPs from England, Wales and Northern Ireland over laws specifically impacting their part of the UK; three votes for and zero votes against in 2015.

Penny regularly votes for an equal number of electors per parliamentary constituency; 11 votes for, zero votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2020.

She would mostly vote for greater restrictions on campaigning by third parties, such as charities, during elections; eight votes for, zero votes against and four absences between 2013 and 2016.

Penny generally voted against more powers for local councils; 15 votes for, 28 votes against and nine absences between 2010 and 2016.

She nearly always voted against transferring more powers to the Senedd/Welsh Parliament; three votes for, 27 votes against and three absences between 2013 and 2020.

Penny consistently voted against removing hereditary peers from the House of Lords; zero votes for, two votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2016.

Taxation and Employment

She regularly voted for raising the threshold at which people start to pay income tax; 28 votes for, zero votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2018.

Penny almost always voted against increasing the tax rate applied to income over £150,000; zero votes for, 11 votes against and one absence between 2012 and 2015.

She consistently voted for higher taxes on plane tickets; 11 votes for and zero votes against between 2014 and 2017.

Penny nearly always voted for more restrictive regulation of trade union activity; nine votes for, zero votes against and two absences between 2010 and 2017.

She almost always voted for higher taxes on alcoholic drinks; 16 votes for, four votes against and one absence between 2010 and 2017.

The MP regularly votes for encouraging occupational pensions; two votes for, zero votes against and one absence in 2011.

She voted a mixture of for and against higher taxes on banks; six votes for, eight votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2018.

Penny generally voted for allowing employees to exchange some employment rights for shares in the company they work for; three votes for, zero votes against and two absences between 2012 and 2013.

She nearly always voted against an annual tax on the value of expensive homes (popularly known as a mansion tax); zero votes for, three votes against and one absence in 2013.

Penny generally voted against a banker’s bonus tax; one vote for, 10 votes against and seven absences between 2011 and 2015.

She voted a mixture of for and against lower taxes on fuel for motor vehicles; six votes for, nine votes against and one absence between 2010 and 2013.

Penny nearly always voted for increasing the rate of VAT; 16 votes for, five votes against and five absences between 2010 and 2019.

She generally voted for reducing capital gains tax; six votes for, one vote against and two absences between 2010 and 2016.

Education

Penny voted for raising England’s undergraduate tuition fee cap to £9,000 per year; one vote for and zero votes against in 2010.

She nearly always voted for academy schools; 10 votes for, zero votes against and one absence between 2010 and 2016.

Penny has never voted on ending financial support for some 16-19 year olds in training and further education; zero votes for, zero votes against and two absences in 2011.

She consistently voted for university tuition fees; four votes for, zero votes against and one absence between 2010 and 2017.

Penny consistently voted for greater autonomy for schools; 14 votes for, zero votes against and one absence between 2010 and 2014.

Home Affairs

She regularly voted for mass surveillance of people’s communications and activities; three votes for and zero votes against in 2016.

Penny consistently voted for requiring the mass retention of information about communications; six votes for, one vote against between 2014 and 2016.

She nearly always voted for the introduction of elected Police and Crime Commissioners; seven votes for, zero votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2012.

Penny consistently voted for merging police and fire services under Police and Crime Commissioners; three votes for, zero votes against in 2016.

She regularly voted for stronger enforcement of immigration rules; nine votes for, one vote against between 2015 and 2020.

Penny often voted for a stricter asylum system; 11 votes for, zero votes against between 2015 and 2020.

Social Issues

Penny voted for and against laws to promote equality and human rights; four votes for, eight votes against and two absences between 2011 and 2019.

She has never voted on allowing terminally ill people to be given assistance to end their life; zero votes for, zero votes against and one absence in 2015.

Penny consistently voted for equal gay rights; nine votes for, zero votes against between 2013 and 2019.

She regularly voted for allowing marriage between two people of same sex; seven votes for, zero votes against between 2014 and 2019.

Penny voted against smoking bans; zero votes for, one vote against and three absences between 2010 and 2015.

Housing

She consistently voted for charging a market rent to high earners renting a council home; five votes for, zero votes against between 2015 and 2016.

Penny regularly voted for phasing out secure tenancies for life; five votes for, zero votes against between 2015 and 2016.

Health

She consistently voted against restricting the provision of services to private patients by the NHS; zero votes for, seven votes against between 2011 and 2012.

Penny nearly always voted for reforming the NHS so GPs buy services on behalf of their patients; seven votes for, zero votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2019.

Transport

Penny generally voted against a publicly owned railway system; zero votes for, three votes against and one absence between 2014 and 2016.

She nearly always voted against greater public control of bus services; one vote for, two votes against in 2016.

Penny also almost always voted against slowing the rise in rail fares; zero votes for, four votes against and one absence between 2012 and 2013.

Foreign Policy and Defence

She nearly always voted against the UK membership of the EU; two votes for, 18 votes against and four absences between 2016 and 2019.

Penny voted against investigations into the Iraq War; zero votes for, one vote against in 2016.

She consistently voted for use of UK military forces in combat operations overseas; six votes for, one vote against between 2013 and 2015.

Penny regularly voted against strengthening the Military Covenant; zero votes for, three votes against between 2011 and 2012.

She generally voted against more EU integration; 31 votes for, 65 votes against and 13 absences between 2011 and 2020.

Penny consistently voted for military action against ISIL (Daesh); three votes for, zero votes against between 2014 and 2015.

She regularly voted for replacing Trident with a new nuclear weapons system; five votes for, zero votes against in 2016.

Penny generally voted for a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EUl; six votes for, three votes against and one absence between 2011 and 2016.

Penny generally voted against a right to remain for EU nationals already living in the UK; one vote for, 18 votes against and three absences between 2016 and 2020.

Welfare and Benefits

She consistently voted against raising welfare benefits at least in line with prices; zero votes for, five votes against in 2013.

Penny nearly always voted for reducing housing benefit for social tenants deemed to have excess bedrooms (which Labour describe as the ‘bedroom tax’); 15 votes for, zero votes against and three absences between 2012 and 2018.

She generally voted against spending public money to create guaranteed jobs for young people who have spent a long period unemployed; zero votes for, six votes against and three absences between 2011 and 2014.

Penny almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits; 47 votes for, zero votes against and seven absences between 2010 and 2016.

She has regularly voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability; zero votes for, 15 votes against between 2011 and 2016.

Penny nearly always voted for making local councils responsible for helping those in financial need afford their council tax and reducing the amount spent on this support; three votes for, zero votes against and one absence in 2012.

Miscellaneous Topics

She generally voted for limits on success fees paid to lawyers in no-win no fee cases; three votes for, zero votes against and three absences between 2012 and 2013.

Penny generally voted for restricting the scope of legal aid; eight votes for, one vote against and three absences between 2011 and 2014.

She would consistently vote for the privatisation of Royal Mail; three votes for, zero votes against between 2010 and 2011.

Penny generally voted for a statutory register of lobbyists; three votes for, two votes against in 2013.

She nearly always voted against restrictions on fees charged to tenants by letting agents; zero votes for, five votes against and one absence between 2013 and 2018.

Penny almost always voted against greater regulation of gambling; zero votes for, six votes against and one absence between 2013 and 2014.

She generally voted for allowing national security sensitive evidence to be put before courts in secret sessions; five votes for, zero votes against and two absences in 2013.

Penny generally voted against requiring pub companies to offer pub landlords rent-only leases; one vote for, three votes against between 2014 and 2016.

She predominantly voted for the policies included in the 2010 Conservative-Liberal Democrat Coalition Agreement; 56 votes for, nine votes against and 16 absences between 2011 and 2016.

Penny consistently voted for capping civil service redundancy payments; six votes for, zero votes against between 2010 and 2020.