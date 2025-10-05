We’re approaching that time of year when we change our clocks - here is when our clocks go back and whether we gain or lose an hour of sleep.

As we enter the peak period of autumn, the days will get shorter, the weather is getting colder and clocks are due to change.

Two times a year across the country people change their clocks to reflect the changing seasons, moving them an hour forward at the beginning of summer and backward at the start of winter.

Currently, our clocks are operating on British Summer Time, also known as Daylight Saving Time, after being put forward in March this year. But when do the clocks change for winter? Here is everything you need to know.

Clocks go back an hour in October. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

When do the clocks go back in 2025?

In the UK, the clocks go back an hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October, meaning this year the clocks will change on October 26.

This means you will have to change your clocks on the night of October 25 before you go to sleep, in case you don’t remember in the early hours of the morning.

This is called Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), while when clocks go forward in summer it is called British Summer Time (BST).

When the clocks go back, the periods of light become shorter and the night air arrives quicker.

Do we gain or lose an hour of sleep when clocks go back?

When the clocks go back an hour, we gain an hour of sleep.