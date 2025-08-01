The body of a woman in her 60s has been recovered from the cliffs beneath Whitby Abbey on Thursday (Jul 31), police have said.

The body was spotted by a member of the public shortly before 1pm on Thursday by a member of the public.

It is believed she had fallen from the cliff, and police, ambulance, coastguard, mountain rescue and lifeboat teams were all involved in the operation to retrieve the body.

A statement by North Yorkshire Police said: “Due to the rocky location and high tide, mountain rescue assisted in recovering the woman’s body to the lifeboat before being taken to the lifeboat house.

“Enquiries are ongoing to investigate the circumstances for a coroner’s report.

“The sudden death is not believed to be suspicious. The woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support.”