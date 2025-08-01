Whitby Abbey: Woman in her 60s dead after falling from cliff beneath Whitby Abbey, say police

The body of a woman in her 60s has been recovered from the cliffs beneath Whitby Abbey on Thursday (Jul 31), police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said the discovery of the woman’s body is not connected to the investigation which was launched following the death of a man and a woman in the same area on Wednesday (Jul 30).

The body was spotted by a member of the public shortly before 1pm on Thursday by a member of the public.

It is believed she had fallen from the cliff, and police, ambulance, coastguard, mountain rescue and lifeboat teams were all involved in the operation to retrieve the body.

A statement by North Yorkshire Police said: “Due to the rocky location and high tide, mountain rescue assisted in recovering the woman’s body to the lifeboat before being taken to the lifeboat house.

An investigation has been launched after a body was discovered beneath the cliffs at Whitby Abbeyplaceholder image
“Enquiries are ongoing to investigate the circumstances for a coroner’s report.

“The sudden death is not believed to be suspicious. The woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250142097.

