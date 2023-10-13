Whitby Goth Weekend 2023: Seven places to stay overnight during the popular Yorkshire Coast event
In the town known for its connections with Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Captain Cook, Whitby Goth Weekend and Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival will both take place from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Visitors can embrace their gothic side with elaborate outfits, alternative shopping stalls and electric live music performances to enjoy in venues across the seaside town.
For anyone looking to join in the gothic fun for Halloween, here are seven of Whitby’s beautiful holiday cottages you can stay at and book through Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages.
Seven places to stay in Whitby during Goth Weekend
Frances
Sleeps: 3 guests
Price: £670 for three nights
This holiday cottage is situated in a quiet courtyard close to Whitby’s busy harbour with bars, restaurants and the pier.
High Tide Penthouse
Sleeps: 4 guests
Price: £630 for three nights
This five-star luxury accommodation is just a short distance away from Pannett Park.
Redroofs
Sleeps: 6 guests
Price: £837 for three nights
This three-bedroom holiday home with a garden and private parking that’s just a short walk away from the centre of town.
The Old Chapel and Spa
Sleeps: 8 guests
Price: £1,022 for three nights
A converted chapel that is located just outside of Whitby in the pretty village of Ruswarp. There is a spa area to relax in and it is close to the peaceful River Esk.
Fabulous
Sleeps: 8 guests
Price: £931 for three nights
This five-star property comes with beautiful interiors and a prime spot in town. It’s the perfect place to gather with friends and celebrate Whitby Goth Weekend in style.
Ebor Cottage South
Sleeps: 4 guests
Price: £665
This seafront cottage is located in pretty Sandsend so you can either walk along the connected beach or take the cliff top Cleveland Way to reach Whitby Abbey.