With Halloween approaching, Whitby Goth Weekend will return to celebrate a gothic history that includes haunted lighthouses and ghostly apparitions at Whitby Abbey - here are some beautiful places to stay during the event.

In the town known for its connections with Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Captain Cook, Whitby Goth Weekend and Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival will both take place from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Visitors can embrace their gothic side with elaborate outfits, alternative shopping stalls and electric live music performances to enjoy in venues across the seaside town.

For anyone looking to join in the gothic fun for Halloween, here are seven of Whitby’s beautiful holiday cottages you can stay at and book through Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages.

View of Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Seven places to stay in Whitby during Goth Weekend

Frances

Sleeps: 3 guests

Price: £670 for three nights

This holiday cottage is situated in a quiet courtyard close to Whitby’s busy harbour with bars, restaurants and the pier.

High Tide Penthouse

Sleeps: 4 guests

Price: £630 for three nights

This five-star luxury accommodation is just a short distance away from Pannett Park.

Redroofs

Sleeps: 6 guests

Price: £837 for three nights

This three-bedroom holiday home with a garden and private parking that’s just a short walk away from the centre of town.

The Old Chapel and Spa

Sleeps: 8 guests

Price: £1,022 for three nights

A converted chapel that is located just outside of Whitby in the pretty village of Ruswarp. There is a spa area to relax in and it is close to the peaceful River Esk.

Fabulous

Sleeps: 8 guests

Price: £931 for three nights

This five-star property comes with beautiful interiors and a prime spot in town. It’s the perfect place to gather with friends and celebrate Whitby Goth Weekend in style.

Ebor Cottage South

Sleeps: 4 guests

Price: £665