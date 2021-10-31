Karen and John Austen at West Cliff

Whitby Goth Weekend: The best pictures from the return of the Whitby Goth Weekend

These stunning photos show thousands of gothic literature fans gathering in Whitby to honour the town inspiring the Dracula novel.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 9:20 am

The North Yorkshire coastal town hosted fans from around the world to its biannual Goth Festival, which has been running since 1994. Visitors sampled live music, a Bizarre Bazaar alternative market and were able to meet gothic authors. The bazaar, with more than 100 stalls, sold goods 'from the delicious and adorable to the mystical and macabre'. (All pictures by Richard Ponter)

1. The Goths return

The Goths return to Whitby and enjoy the seafront view

2. Gothis get ups

Fans donned their most gothic getups as they took in the narrow streets and gothic surroundings that inspired Bram Stoker's novel Dracula.

3. Dogs

Even the dogs got involved!

4. Not just dogs though

But it wasn't just dogs. Proof that the festival isn't just for humans, there was even a parrot with its best goth outfit on

