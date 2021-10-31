Whitby Goth Weekend: The best pictures from the return of the Whitby Goth Weekend

The North Yorkshire coastal town hosted fans from around the world to its biannual Goth Festival, which has been running since 1994. Visitors sampled live music, a Bizarre Bazaar alternative market and were able to meet gothic authors. The bazaar, with more than 100 stalls, sold goods 'from the delicious and adorable to the mystical and macabre'. (All pictures by Richard Ponter)
1. The Goths return
The Goths return to Whitby and enjoy the seafront view
2. Gothis get ups
Fans donned their most gothic getups as they took in the narrow streets and gothic surroundings that inspired Bram Stoker's novel Dracula.
3. Dogs
Even the dogs got involved!
4. Not just dogs though
But it wasn't just dogs. Proof that the festival isn't just for humans, there was even a parrot with its best goth outfit on