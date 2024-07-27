Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2024: Bumper gallery of fantastic costumes on the Yorkshire coast

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 27th Jul 2024, 14:10 BST
The popular Whitby Steampunk Weekend got underway on Saturday morning.

The event is now one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the UK.

Many of those attending took the opportunity to promenade around the town in their Victoriana-inspired outfits.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the action on Saturday morning.

Jason and Sam Moore at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

1. Jason and Sam Moore at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby

Photo: Tony Johnson

the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

2. The Steampunk gathering in Whitby

Photo: Tony Johnson

The Ravens perform at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

3. The Ravens perform at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby

Photo: Tony Johnson

Nikki Bowman in her colourful butterfly themed costume at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

4. Nikki Bowman in her colourful butterfly themed costume at the Steampunk gathering

Photo: Tony Johnson

