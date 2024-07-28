Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2024: More pictures of fantastic costumes from this weekend

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Jul 2024, 08:51 BST
The popular Whitby Steampunk Weekend got underway on Saturday morning with many in Victorian inspired outfits.

Our first gallery of pictures has proven to be very popular as many rush to check out the incredible costumes, so here is another set of pictures from Saturday captured by The Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson:

Lee Robinson Running Scared at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

1. Lee Robinson Running Scared at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby

Lee Robinson Running Scared at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson

Dave Leeson and Denise Ennett at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

2. Dave Leeson and Denise Ennett at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby

Dave Leeson and Denise Ennett at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson

Andy and Kate Pogson relax and chat at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

3. Andy and Kate Pogson relax and chat at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby

Andy and Kate Pogson relax and chat at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson

A couple at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024

4. A couple at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby

A couple at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson

