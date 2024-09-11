White Horse of Kilburn: I walked the trail in Sutton Bank leading up to the famous Yorkshire hill carving admired by Peter Wright and it was like standing on the edge of the world
For years I’ve been told about this attraction and I’ve always been curious about it.
Two weeks ago I embarked on the famous 1.5-mile trail and I was excited. I’ve seen pictures of the hill carving and views but nothing prepared me for what was to come.
The White Horse of Kilburn is considered the largest hill figure in Britain; it’s 97 metres long and 220ft high and it was conceptualised by a local man, Thomas Taylor, along with the village school-master, John Hodgson, and his pupils in the 1850s.
Interestingly, we have the Yorkshire Evening Post and its readers to thank for being able to experience this journey as the newspaper started a campaign in 1925 to renovate it.
The history is fascinating. During the Second World War they were forced to camouflage the carving in order to prevent it from becoming a target for German bombers. It was uncovered, renovated and re-whitened by local craftsman, Robert Thompson, in 1946.
As I walked along the route, I couldn’t stop staring at the incredible panoramic views at the top from the Cleveland Way National Trail. It felt like I was standing on the edge of the world.
It wasn’t just the views that impressed me but the locals and visitors alike were all friendly; they smiled and greeted me as we walked past each other. There was a sense of community that I really enjoyed.
A mix of people were on the trail, some individuals, families and couples who sat on the benches whilst admiring the sights.
Even though I was highly anticipating the destination, thanks to the vast landscapes, different land textures, moors and dales, I savoured the moments of the journey.
I kept thinking, is this real?
On the way, I spotted a number of gliders on a field and took off in flight. A sign shared some interesting insights into how they operate. They use natural air currents to fly, akin to birds, which means that any gliding club will need strong wind.
The club in Sutton Bank is one of the oldest in the world where some of aviation’s most well known names have been members including Amy Johnson who shot to fame in 1930 when she became the first woman to fly solo from Britain to Australia.
When I got to the top of the trail where the hill carving was, I have to admit, I was slightly disappointed as I couldn’t see much of the horse from that angle. However, if I walked further down, I would have had a better view but sadly I only had an hour for parking so I had to walk back.
I expected the journey back to be brief and rushed, but the views blew me away all over again.
I’d definitely do the walk again but the complete circular route where I can take in the full view of the White Horse of Kilburn - I can’t wait.
