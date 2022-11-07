White Rose will be introducing its first ice rink for all ages this Christmas in Leeds which will be covering 800sqm. There will be three different skating sessions to cater for all including quiet sessions and parent and toddler sessions.

The capacity at the Leeds shopping centre ice rink will be 250 skaters per session and there will be no age limit, however, children must be able to walk confidently unassisted and be capable of supporting themselves on the skating aids. The ice rink will have a roof over it, so weather is not an issue, and will be wheelchair user-friendly for manual wheelchairs.

Here is everything you need to know about the White Rose ice rink event including how to book.

The ice rink. (Pic credit: White Rose Shopping Centre)

When does the White Rose Leeds ice rink open?

The ice rink is open from Thursday, November 10, 2022 to Monday, January 2, 2023 and is only closed on Christmas Day.

Opening times vary, so you will have to check the booking page.

Each skating session is 45 minutes long. It is advisable to arrive at the ice rink at least 20 minutes before your slot start time to ensure your skates are fitted correctly and you receive your full allotted time on the ice.

How can I book my ticket for the White Rose Leeds ice rink?

You can book tickets by visiting the White Rose website or at the Box Office next to the ice rink when the event is taking place. It is strongly recommended that you book online to avoid disappointment, especially during busy periods like the weekends and school holidays.

An adult ticket costs £12.50, a child ticket costs £10.50 and a Family of Four ticket (two adults and two children or one adult and three children) costs £40.

Electronic tickets can be received via email that is provided at the time of booking, so you will need to bring your smartphone or print off the ticket and present it to the staff at the skate exchange area.

You cannot get refunds for tickets unless White Rose cancels your session or the ice rink is forced to close. If you are no longer able to attend your booked time slot, you can inform the rink and staff members will do their best to find an alternative slot for you.

There are three different types of sessions: ‘Quiet’ sessions, ‘Parent and Toddler’ sessions and ‘Disco’ sessions.

The quiet sessions are on selected Sundays at 10am, there will be no music played during these sessions and capacity on the ice rink is reduced.

Parent and toddler sessions are on selected Saturdays at 10am and mid-week slots; they are for children below the age of five. Pushchairs are allowed on the ice, assuming children are strapped in securely at all times, and skate aid hire is included in the price.

Disco nights are on selected Fridays; a live DJ will play the tunes as you skate and this is for adults only.

Is the White Rose ice rink made out of real ice?

Yes, the ice rink will be made of real ice which is created using rapid-freeze technology and will be located outside in Car Park 4 next to Cineworld.

The ice rink is a public temporary rink, and as such, is not intended for professional use. The ice surface is checked regularly for quality and safety, and if necessary, maintained.

