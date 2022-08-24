Leeds United opens new store in White Rose Shopping Centre - stocking new kit
A new Leeds United store has opened at White Rose Shopping centre.
The store has relocated to the former Disney shop in the centre.
The brand new home kit has been launched and is now available to buy in the store.
White Rose posted: “The Leeds United store at White Rose has relocated and is bigger and better than ever!
“Plus, the brand new home kit has just launched and is available to buy in store now – don't miss out!”