The store has relocated to the former Disney shop in the centre.

The brand new home kit has been launched and is now available to buy in the store.

White Rose posted: “The Leeds United store at White Rose has relocated and is bigger and better than ever!

Leeds United opens new store in White Rose Shopping Centre - stocking new kit

“Plus, the brand new home kit has just launched and is available to buy in store now – don't miss out!”