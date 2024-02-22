From Star Trek star Patrick Stewart to Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, there are many Yorkshire actors on the list of richest celebrities in the world 2024.

Many of these celebrities originally worked as soap actors and climbed their way up to Blockbuster films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have listed the richest actors in Yorkshire in 2024 according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Sean Bean. (Pic credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Who is the richest actor from Yorkshire?

1 - Patrick Stewart

From: Mirfield

Net worth: £59,596,575 ($75,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, voice actor, journalist, television director and film producer

2 - Ben Kingsley

From: Snainton

Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

3 - Judi Dench

From: York

Net worth: £35,647,650 ($45,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

4 - Sean Bean

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

=4 - Dominic West

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, voice actor and television director

5 - Timothy West

From: Bradford

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, writer and theatre director

=5 - Matthew Lewis

From: Leeds

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

=5 - Diana Rigg

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

6 - Jodie Whittaker

From: Huddersfield

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

=6 - Tom Wilkinson

From: Wharfedale

Net worth: £4,756,524 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

=6 - Toby Kebbell

From: Pontefract

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Film, television and stage actor

=6 - Kay Mellor

From: Leeds

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: She was an actor, scriptwriter, producer and director

7 - David Bradley

From: York

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Comedian, Actor

=7 - CJ de Mooi

From: Barnsley

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupation: Actor, writer, former professional quizzer and television personality

=7 - Richard Griffiths

From: Thornabee-on-Tees

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

8 - Charlie Heaton

From: Leeds

Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

=8 - Ralph Ineson

From: Leeds

Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and teacher

=8 - Jim Carter

From: Harrogate

Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

9 - Julian Sands

From: Otley

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

=9 - Helen Baxendale

From: Pontefract

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and film producer

=9 - James Frain

From: Leeds

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

10 - Joanne Froggatt

From: Littlebeck

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

=10 - Brian Bedford

From: Morley

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and theatre director

11 - Brian Blessed

From: Mexborough

Net worth: £1,188,952.50 ($1,500,000)

Occupation: Actor, presenter, author, voice actor and comedian

12 - Natalia Kills

From: Bradford

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, songwriter, film director, record producer and singer-songwriter

=12 - Sam Riley

From: Menston

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)