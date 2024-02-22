Who is the richest actor from Yorkshire 2024? Top 26 richest film actors who hail from the region - including net worths of Jodie Whittaker, Sean Bean and Joanne Froggatt
From Star Trek star Patrick Stewart to Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, there are many Yorkshire actors on the list of richest celebrities in the world 2024.
Many of these celebrities originally worked as soap actors and climbed their way up to Blockbuster films.
We have listed the richest actors in Yorkshire in 2024 according to CelebrityNetWorth.
Who is the richest actor from Yorkshire?
1 - Patrick Stewart
From: Mirfield
Net worth: £59,596,575 ($75,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, voice actor, journalist, television director and film producer
2 - Ben Kingsley
From: Snainton
Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
3 - Judi Dench
From: York
Net worth: £35,647,650 ($45,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
4 - Sean Bean
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
=4 - Dominic West
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, voice actor and television director
5 - Timothy West
From: Bradford
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, writer and theatre director
=5 - Matthew Lewis
From: Leeds
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
=5 - Diana Rigg
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
6 - Jodie Whittaker
From: Huddersfield
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
=6 - Tom Wilkinson
From: Wharfedale
Net worth: £4,756,524 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
=6 - Toby Kebbell
From: Pontefract
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Film, television and stage actor
=6 - Kay Mellor
From: Leeds
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: She was an actor, scriptwriter, producer and director
7 - David Bradley
From: York
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Comedian, Actor
=7 - CJ de Mooi
From: Barnsley
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, writer, former professional quizzer and television personality
=7 - Richard Griffiths
From: Thornabee-on-Tees
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
8 - Charlie Heaton
From: Leeds
Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
=8 - Ralph Ineson
From: Leeds
Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and teacher
=8 - Jim Carter
From: Harrogate
Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
9 - Julian Sands
From: Otley
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
=9 - Helen Baxendale
From: Pontefract
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and film producer
=9 - James Frain
From: Leeds
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
10 - Joanne Froggatt
From: Littlebeck
Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
=10 - Brian Bedford
From: Morley
Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and theatre director
11 - Brian Blessed
From: Mexborough
Net worth: £1,188,952.50 ($1,500,000)
Occupation: Actor, presenter, author, voice actor and comedian
12 - Natalia Kills
From: Bradford
Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, songwriter, film director, record producer and singer-songwriter
=12 - Sam Riley
From: Menston
Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and singer
