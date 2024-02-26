There are many owners and founders of well-established businesses who are from Yorkshire and due to the successes of these retailers have acquired billions. The list includes latest updates of their net worths gathered by Insider Media from November 2023 and updated data from the CelebrityNetWorth website.

Who is the richest business person from Yorkshire?

1 - Eddie and Carol Healey and family

A bird is perched on a Morrisons sign. (Pic credit: Tolga Akmen / Getty Images)

From: Hull

Net worth: £1.65 billion

Occupation: Entrepreneurs, owner of Meadowhall Shopping Centre

2 - Lord Kirkham and family

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £1.140 billion

Occupation: Businessman, founder of DFS

3 - Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family

From: Ossett, Bradford

Net worth: £961,000,000

Occupation: Andrea, William and Eleanor are the three eldest children of the late Sir Ken Morrison, founder of Morrisons supermarkets. The three siblings have their own businesses including a Northallerton farm and holiday lets near York.

4 - Paul Sykes

From: Barnsley

Net worth: £775,000,000

Occupation: Co-owner of Meadowhall

5 - Philip Meeson

From: Leeds

Net worth: £615,000,000

Occupation: Founder of Jet2

6 - Lawrence Tomlinson

From: Batley

Net worth: £464,000,000

Occupation: Businessman

7 - Frank Hester

From: Armley

Net worth: £410,000,000

Occupation: Businessman, founder and CEO of The Phoenix Partnership

8 - Richard Teatum

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £354,000,000

Occupation: Car sales businessman, founder of Stoneacre Group

9 - Mark Hunter

From: Ossett, Bradford

Net worth: £351,000,000

Occupation: Owns half of craft brewery Ossett Brewery

10 - David Hood

From: Shipley

Net worth: £319,000,000

Occupation: Owner of Pace Micro Technology

11 - Danny Sawrij

From: Halifax

Net worth: £282,000,000

Occupation: Founder of Leo Group

12 - Dean and Janet Hoyle

From: Heckmondwike

Net worth: £260,000,000

Occupation: Founder of Card Factory

13 - Paul Caddick

From: Castleford

Net worth: £249,645,000

Occupation: Businessman, founder of Caddick Group

14 - Jimi Heselden

From: Halton Moor

Net worth: £208,122,500

Occupation: Businessperson and entrepreneur

15 - Malcolm Walker

From: Grange Moore

Net worth: £195,000,000

Occupation: Businessman and founder of Iceland Foods Ltd

16 - Andrew Weaver

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £173,000,000

Occupation: Businessman

17 - Simon Dyson

From: Hull

Net worth: £164,000,000

Occupation: Businessman

18 - Jamie Boot

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £148,000,000

Occupation: Businessman

19 - Mark Pullan

From: Leeds

Net worth: £144,000,000

Occupation: Businessman

20 - Amanda Staveley

From: Ripon

Net worth: £141,477,400

Occupation: Business executive

21 - Duncan Davidson

From: Ampleforth

Net worth: £132,000,000

Occupation: Founder of Persimmon plc

22 - Kevin McCabe

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £120,000,000

Occupation: Founder of Scarborough Group

23 - Jonathan Maud

From: Leeds

Net worth: 106,000,000

Occupation: Founder of Rushbond

24 - Ken Davy

From: Filey

Net worth: £85,000,000

Occupation: Businessman

25 - Sir Andrew Cook

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £84,000,000

Occupation: Industrialist, businessman and owner of William Cook Holdings Limited

26 - Andrew Boyes

From: Scarborough

Net worth: £75,000,000

Occupation: Retailer and businessman

27 - Adam Hildreth

From: Leeds

Net worth: £31,621,700

Occupation: Entrepreneur

28 - Peter Stringfellow

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £4,162,050