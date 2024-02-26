Who is the richest business owner and founder from Yorkshire? Top 28 richest business people who were born in the region - including the net worths of the offspring of the founder of Morrisons, DFS and Meadowhall shopping centre
There are many owners and founders of well-established businesses who are from Yorkshire and due to the successes of these retailers have acquired billions. The list includes latest updates of their net worths gathered by Insider Media from November 2023 and updated data from the CelebrityNetWorth website.
Who is the richest business person from Yorkshire?
1 - Eddie and Carol Healey and family
From: Hull
Net worth: £1.65 billion
Occupation: Entrepreneurs, owner of Meadowhall Shopping Centre
2 - Lord Kirkham and family
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £1.140 billion
Occupation: Businessman, founder of DFS
3 - Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family
From: Ossett, Bradford
Net worth: £961,000,000
Occupation: Andrea, William and Eleanor are the three eldest children of the late Sir Ken Morrison, founder of Morrisons supermarkets. The three siblings have their own businesses including a Northallerton farm and holiday lets near York.
4 - Paul Sykes
From: Barnsley
Net worth: £775,000,000
Occupation: Co-owner of Meadowhall
5 - Philip Meeson
From: Leeds
Net worth: £615,000,000
Occupation: Founder of Jet2
6 - Lawrence Tomlinson
From: Batley
Net worth: £464,000,000
Occupation: Businessman
7 - Frank Hester
From: Armley
Net worth: £410,000,000
Occupation: Businessman, founder and CEO of The Phoenix Partnership
8 - Richard Teatum
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £354,000,000
Occupation: Car sales businessman, founder of Stoneacre Group
9 - Mark Hunter
From: Ossett, Bradford
Net worth: £351,000,000
Occupation: Owns half of craft brewery Ossett Brewery
10 - David Hood
From: Shipley
Net worth: £319,000,000
Occupation: Owner of Pace Micro Technology
11 - Danny Sawrij
From: Halifax
Net worth: £282,000,000
Occupation: Founder of Leo Group
12 - Dean and Janet Hoyle
From: Heckmondwike
Net worth: £260,000,000
Occupation: Founder of Card Factory
13 - Paul Caddick
From: Castleford
Net worth: £249,645,000
Occupation: Businessman, founder of Caddick Group
14 - Jimi Heselden
From: Halton Moor
Net worth: £208,122,500
Occupation: Businessperson and entrepreneur
15 - Malcolm Walker
From: Grange Moore
Net worth: £195,000,000
Occupation: Businessman and founder of Iceland Foods Ltd
16 - Andrew Weaver
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £173,000,000
Occupation: Businessman
17 - Simon Dyson
From: Hull
Net worth: £164,000,000
Occupation: Businessman
18 - Jamie Boot
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £148,000,000
Occupation: Businessman
19 - Mark Pullan
From: Leeds
Net worth: £144,000,000
Occupation: Businessman
20 - Amanda Staveley
From: Ripon
Net worth: £141,477,400
Occupation: Business executive
21 - Duncan Davidson
From: Ampleforth
Net worth: £132,000,000
Occupation: Founder of Persimmon plc
22 - Kevin McCabe
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £120,000,000
Occupation: Founder of Scarborough Group
23 - Jonathan Maud
From: Leeds
Net worth: 106,000,000
Occupation: Founder of Rushbond
24 - Ken Davy
From: Filey
Net worth: £85,000,000
Occupation: Businessman
25 - Sir Andrew Cook
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £84,000,000
Occupation: Industrialist, businessman and owner of William Cook Holdings Limited
26 - Andrew Boyes
From: Scarborough
Net worth: £75,000,000
Occupation: Retailer and businessman
27 - Adam Hildreth
From: Leeds
Net worth: £31,621,700
Occupation: Entrepreneur
28 - Peter Stringfellow
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £4,162,050
Occupation: Businessperson
