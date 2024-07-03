Why homeless people in Yorkshire need your help this Summer: 'Homelessness isn’t just for Christmas'

A Yorkshire charity is gearing up for a busy summer as donations dry up in the run up to the summer months.

“We’re seeing a 300 per cent rise in homelessness across Leeds, people are dehydrated, getting heat stroke and severe sunburn,” said Becky Joyce, co-founder of Homeless Street Angels.

Becky and Shelley Joyce set up the charity in memory of their sister Abi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite generous donations during the winter months the charity like many others struggle getting people to donate after an initial January clear out.

Becky and Shelley Joyce

“It’s incredible how generous people are around Christmas time when homelessness and giving is on the forefront of people’s minds”, Becky added.

“We’re so grateful but we also need to raise awareness that people need us all year around because each season poses different challenges.

“We’ve run out of stock for the food bank and food parcels. We’re always looking for donations of furniture and clothes but also money to go towards building a sustainable solution - Abi House.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'We've seen a 300 per cent rise in homelessness on the streets'

“Our dream to set up Abi House, a one stop shop, to help people with life skills, counselling, employment and creating a community, is in the making”, Becky said.

“The misconception is that purely finding shelter for someone is the solution but homelessness is much more complex.

“Abi House will help vulnerable people across the city, working with the person not seeing homelessness as an ‘issue’ we need to tackle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky added that a pressing issue is the misconception that people assume the summer months ‘aren’t as bad,’ for people on the streets or are in temporary accommodation.

“Everyone plans their holidays and goes away with family. This can be an extremely lonely season for people who’ve often lost their family and finances, sometimes pretty much overnight.

“Not to mention the changing weather because when it’s really hot sometimes there’s no good place to shelter or anything to drink.”

For now, Homeless Street Angels and other organisations are attempting to meet the demand with the support of business and the public alone.