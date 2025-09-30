Woman, 90, had deadly cancer missed after patient with same name was scanned

Pamela Honeybone died at Scarborough Hospital

A hospital trust has been criticised after a 90-year-old woman’s deadly cancer was missed because the wrong patient was scanned.

Pamela Honeybone was admitted to Scarborough General Hospital on September 19 last year after suffering a fall.

She was told she needed a CT scan, but staff accidentally took the wrong patient - also named Pamela - to the scanning room.

Her results were attributed to Mrs Honeybone, who continued to decline.

On October 15 she finally had a CT scan which revealed the presence of an abdominal mass suggestive of lymphoma.

She was moved to end-of-life care, and died four days later.

An inquest into Mrs Honeybone’s death found that neither the doctor who escorted the wrong patient from the Emergency Department to radiology, nor the radiographer who undertook the CT scan on her, checked Ms Honeybone’s identity.

A NHS investigation launched after the error was discovered focussed on nursing involvement with the patients in question and did not seek to identify and question medical team members.

Area Coroner Catherine Cundy has written to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to demand they set out how they will prevent the situation happening again.

She wrote: “I heard evidence that while radiology transfer checklists are routinely completed ‘in hours’ at Scarborough Hospital when a dedicated health care assistant is on duty to perform this task, no such checklist is in use at the Trust’s York site at any time of the day.

“Mrs Honeybone’s misidentification occurred ‘out of hours’ at Scarborough when no designated person assumes responsibility for this task at that site.”