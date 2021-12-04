Woman dies after being hit by white van in early hours crash in Yorkshire

The incident happened on Saturday, November 13 at 3.22am on the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby, opposite Emily Drive.

A white Vauxhall Vivaro and a woman, who was believed to be in the middle of the road, were involved in a collision.

The woman, who was 33 years old, was taken to hospital but died later.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

"Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw the van immediately before the collision, and/or the woman in the road."

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and is helping the police with their enquiries.