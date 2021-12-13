Woman launches Yorkshire-themed shop at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after seeing tourists buy London memorabilia

Helen Slade launched her business Peppers of Yorkshire earlier this year.

She sells a collection of Yorkshire themed memorabilia as well as produce from small businesses based in the county.

Helen said: “During my time working at Doncaster Airport, I was amazed how people would visit the shop and buy London buses, or items associated with the capital.

“I felt that not only Yorkshire, but Doncaster’s rich cultural heritage should be recognised.

“I’ve always been passionate about local history, and I wanted to create a business that would give people a chance to learn more about their local area, as well as celebrating the best the region has to offer.”

Helen’s shop is based in the Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s new shopping centre The Hive.

She was able to open her shop with help from the Launchpad Programme which is run by the Sheffield City Region.

“I had always liked the idea of being my own boss, but I knew it would take much more than an idea to run a successful business,” Helen said.

“The help and support I’ve received from Launchpad has been amazing; nothing has been too much trouble.

“The workshops I’ve taken part in have helped to provide focus for my business idea.”

Peppers Helen Slade with Craig Atkin.

Helen originally planned to open Peppers of York in September 2020 but Covid-19 meant that she had to postpone.

Despite the pandemic the business is thriving and Helen has enlisted the help of her daughters to help out with social media and creative ideas.

Craig Atkin, business adviser from the Launchpad Programme, said: “Peppers of Yorkshire is a business that is built on Helen’s passion for history and celebrating the very best of what Yorkshire has to offer the world.

“It was clear from our early meetings that it was an idea that had been bubbling away inside her for many years, but she didn’t feel that she had the confidence or knowledge to launch the business.

“The success she is enjoying is a testament to her true Yorkshire grit and determination to succeed.