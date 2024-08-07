At this epic new football centre you can happily kick a football through the window of a house, chip a ball into a wheelie bin and then volley it through the window of an ice cream van - welcome to the yard where all ball games are allowed.

A new retro football experience has opened in the birthplace of the first football club in the world.

Sheffield’s Yard Ball transports people back to the 1980s inside a former Arnold Laver timber factory on Little London Road.

There’s purpose built place to play “kerby,” an ice cream van, a maisonette, a car with a smashed window as a goal, wheelie bins as goals, a telephone box, a bus stop and two party rooms in the style of changing rooms, a karaoke room in the style of a working men’s club and a canteen area with football themed refreshments.

The retro football challenge

Yard Ball is the brainchild of owner Scott Riley who grew up at a time when football was in its purest form.

He said: “We used to kick a football against a wall or in the wheelie bin, even the gennel was a goal, but this generation doesn’t do it.”

Now himself a father of three, Scott who grew up in Gleadless, Sheffield, has witnessed how football has become progressively uniformed.

He said: “I love football. I’m a fan. I don't like the way football is now. The whole thing that surrounds it is awful, constant pressure and a message of trying to be better and that there’s a rule book.

“The creativity and instinct doesn't play off. There’s no release.”

Yard Ball is driven by Scott’s passion to return the fun in football to what it was in the good old days.

“It’s a place to love the game again. I want to give kids an escape. It’s a place for kids of all levels to be together,” said Scott.

Whether people have been subjected to training camps or have never kicked a ball this is a “kick about” in the style of a crazy golf course.

Scott said: “It’s inspired by my childhood. I want people to remember their areas. It’s been a labour of love. We opened just over ten days ago but it’s been years in the making.”

Scott, who still lives in Sheffield with his own family, came up with the idea of Yard Ball during lockdown.

It was a time the country lost everything as they knew it and people returned to the basics.

Scott said: “I first called it Top Bins. I wanted to bring football back to how it used to be. Some kids now have never had a kick around outside.”

Bringing back Kerby

Prior to lockdown, Scott had been working in branding and marketing where he had helped to develop huge nationwide brands such as Jump Inc.

Scott said: “I went to Myrtle Springs school at Manor Top where I got a couple of GCSEs and blagged my way into college. I got onto a design course and started my own design agency. I spent eight years focusing on leisure.”

After spending lockdown researching and plotting his ideas while his business had come to a standstill, Scott developed what is now known as Yard Ball.

He said: “We had been looking for somewhere to house Yard Ball and we spoke to the Lavers family.”

With the help of the Lavers family, Scott and creative director Oliver Booth, the pair were allowed to convert the former Arnold Lavers timber factory into Yard Ball.

The backdrop of the factory is a perfect setting to incorporate the retro theme of Scott’s design.

Putting the love back into football

From the old phone boxes, to the ice cream vans, the rows of garages near social housing and the blue bus stops in South Yorkshire. Not to mention a taste of football nostalgia with the former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United kits on the walls as well as changing rooms to host children’s parties.

Scott said: “It’s been four and a half years in the making. We’ve been approached by companies to have their games installed but it’s got to feel something and align with Yard Ball.

“The party rooms are themed as changing rooms because I’ve never taken my kids to a good football party.”

He added that most parts of Yard Ball are his own childhood brought back to life such as the karaoke room themed as a working men’s club.

“I used to get woken up by people walking past my house in the early hours of the morning, drunk and singing, walking down the street,” he said.

“Everyone did karaoke in my local.It’s a really good and fun way for people to lower their inhibitions.”

Other traditional activities include an area to play ‘curby’ and a canteen to eat, drink and socialise.

Scott said it is far from a novelty to “pay to kick about,” it’s about something much deeper.