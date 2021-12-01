The temperature is expected to go below zero degrees in the coming days. (Pic credit: Emmer Ryan)

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has advised people to stay warm over the week and to take care of those most at risk from the adverse effects of the cold weather.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for the North East of England, North West, East, Yorkshire and the Humber, West Midlands regions.

It expects that freezing cold weather will last until midnight on Friday December 3.

Consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, Agostinho Sousa, said: “As we experience low temperatures this weather, it’s important to remember to check on those who are more vulnerable to cold weather.

“A call or socially distanced doorstep visit to look out for old or frail friends and family, especially if they live alone or with a serious illness, can make all the difference. Remind them to heat their home to at least 18C, 64.4F, and to wear shoes with a good grip if they need to go outside.”

What is the weather forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather ice warning for Grimsby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

The following forecast is for Yorkshire this week.

Wednesday

A chilly and breezy day is expected. It is predicted to be drier and brighter by the afternoon in the west of Yorkshire.

Occasional showers will affect the East Riding of Yorkshire and Eastern parts of North Yorkshire with a maximum temperature of 8C.

In the evening, it is expected to be cold and frosty in many areas under predominantly clear skies. Showers will affect the coastal areas.

It will remain breezy with a minimum temperature of -1C.

Thursday

The Met Office predicts bright and sunny periods in the west on Thursday, with conditions likely remaining dry.

It will get cloudier the further east you go in Yorkshire with some wintry showers anticipated, mainly during the morning.

There will be brisk winds at first, which will ease later in the day.

The maximum temperature will be 4C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Yorkshire is set to see some rain, sleet and hill snow overnight into Friday, when it will be bright and rather cold by day.

Saturday is expected to be chillier with rain, strong winds and hill snow and Sunday will probably be drier with lighter winds.

Met Office expert operational meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “Temperatures are set to drop once again for much of the UK in the coming days, with cooler air being brought down from the north accompanied by some gusty winds.