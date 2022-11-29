Refugee Action York (RAY) was founded in 2002 with the aim of challenging myths and misconceptions about refugees and asylum seekers. For the last 20 years, RAY has been raising awareness of how much refugees and asylum seekers contribute to society.
Partnering with another York-based charity, One Voice York, the two organisations are urging members of the public to donate clothes, footwear, toys, toiletries and many other items to various drop-off points in York. The items will be distributed to adults aged 18 to 50 and children of all ages and are required to be of ‘best quality’.
On October 28, 2022, councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for communities at the City of York Council responded to the Home Office asylum seeker scheme: “My sincere thanks goes to council staff and city partners that have acted quickly and were ready to respond to this decision by the Home Office.
“York is a welcoming city, we stepped up to support asylum seekers through the pandemic, we’ve welcomed those fleeing the war in Ukraine and York stands ready to do its bit once more. York will be a refuge to these people at an uncertain time in their lives, and as we are about to face a difficult winter in which nobody should live in a tent.
“At what is already a challenging time for many, I’m proud that York is rising to support these vulnerable people in need. Whilst we welcome those in need, the government needs to recognise the pressure placed on local authorities where statutory services and extra support must be provided. Additional financial assistance for local authorities like York must be forthcoming from the government.”
What items can I donate to asylum seekers arriving in York?
One Voice York said: “Please can we stress at this point that we are only looking for the very best quality of clothes, shoes and toys. We want to show this group of people the love of God through these packs, so let’s give the very best. If you wouldn’t be happy to receive it - please do not give it.”
RAY said: “Please can all second-hand items be washed and in excellent condition.”
These are the item donations needed:
Underwear: For men and women (mostly small and medium sizes), children and teenagers (all sizes)
Socks: For men, women and children
Hairbrushes and combs
Feminine hygiene products
These second-hand items are also needed for children, teenagers (all sizes), men and women (mostly small and medium). Please be aware of slogans:
T-shirts
Leggings, jeans, trousers, long skirts
Jumpers/hoodies
Trainers/shoes (waterproof)
Warm coats
Hats
Scarves
Gloves
Handbags
Umbrellas
For children and teenagers (new or as new):
Pens/pencils and pencil cases
Colouring pens
Notebooks and colouring books
Toys (washed if not new)
Puzzles and simple games (not with complicated instructions in English)
Where are the drop-off points for these donations?
On Thursday, December 1, 2022:
10am to 12pm at St Barnabas Church, Jubilee Terrace, YO26 4YT.
12pm to 4pm at Clifton Parish Church, Clifton, YO30 6BH.
On Friday, December 2, 2022:
10am to 12pm at St Paul’s Church, Holgate Road, YO24 4BF.
12pm to 2pm at Clifton Parish Church
On Sunday, December 4, 2022:
2pm to 4.30pm at Holy Trinity Heworth Church, E Parade, YO31 0RP.
You can find out more information by visiting the One Voice York website.