York Minster: Devastating 1984 fire recreated in stunning light show
But now visitors to York Minster are set to be enthralled by a retelling of the blaze – and the rising from the ashes – in extraordinary light projections.
PHOENIX, which begins this weekend, will see the nave lit up each evening from October 19 to November 2 in a stunning light and sound show created by Ross Ashton and Karen Monid, the artists behind the multi-award winning Northern Lights in 2019 and Platinum and Light in 2022.
According to the team behind the show: “It takes inspiration from the 1984 fire, detailing the night of the blaze, clean-up operation and expert restoration, as well as the Blue Peter competition to design new roof bosses. The show will also feature a special commemoration of all those who worked to save York Minster.
"Telling the story of that night and its aftermath, PHOENIX will commemorate the bravery of those that responded to the fire, celebrating the resilience of York Minster and the people of York through their own words, in the very place where it happened. “Visitors will see lightning strike the cathedral, lead pour down from the roof and the iconic Rose Window crack, before the clean-up operation begins and expert restoration work leaves York Minster standing as a symbol of hope in the city once more.” After each performance, visitors will have the chance to buy a special Restoration Rose pin badge based on a design created by Laura Edwards (née Smith) for a Blue Peter competition when she was 10 years old. Laura’s winning design depicted the red and white roses of Lancashire and Yorkshire surrounded by flames, inspired by York Minster’s iconic Rose Window, which narrowly survived the fire.