Some forty years ago, Yorkshire’s most famous building went up in flames in a night of devastation.

But now visitors to York Minster are set to be enthralled by a retelling of the blaze – and the rising from the ashes – in extraordinary light projections.

PHOENIX, which begins this weekend, will see the nave lit up each evening from October 19 to November 2 in a stunning light and sound show created by Ross Ashton and Karen Monid, the artists behind the multi-award winning Northern Lights in 2019 and Platinum and Light in 2022.

According to the team behind the show: “It takes inspiration from the 1984 fire, detailing the night of the blaze, clean-up operation and expert restoration, as well as the Blue Peter competition to design new roof bosses. The show will also feature a special commemoration of all those who worked to save York Minster.

